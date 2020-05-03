COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Lazada’s Bounce Back Sale aims to support micro, small and medium enterprise businesses in their journey to recovery while adapting to the new normal.
Photo Release
Lazada’s Bounce Back Sale lets customers support local businesses
(Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Customers can shop for all daily needs and more at up to 90% off with Lazada’s Bounce Back Sale from May 3 to 5. In addition, free shipping is available with no minimum spend*.

Shop and support local businesses like personal and health care makers AmiOrganics, ready-to-eat Filipino food choices from Kenkobei, and fresh and frozen produce from Zagana.

Customers can also get a hold of personal care, groceries, vitamins and supplements, household supplies, mother and baby essentials, beauty staples, stationery and craft, and all other lifestyle needs from participating brands safely and conveniently with Lazada.

Participating brands include Enfagrow A+ Four, Promil Four, Pampers, Nestle, Nescafe, Surf and Tresemme, to name a few.

Lazada’s sale aims to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their journey to recovery while adapting to the new normal brought about by COVID-19.

“During this extraordinary time, we want to aid the Filipino community especially our sellers by helping them bounce back and recover fast. In doing so, our customers gain easy and convenient access to their everyday needs while staying safe indoors,” said Ray Alimurung, chief executive officer of Lazada Philippines.

Consumers are also enabled to contribute toward the Philippines’ ongoing fight against the spread of the virus by supporting local sellers and brands as well as those at the frontlines and in communities in need.

To do this, simply purchase items from participating brands:

  • Colgate-Palmolive: Spend a minimum of P750 and P50 will be directed our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.
  • Huggies: Spend a minimum of P1,200 and P50 will be directed our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.
  • Johnson & Johnson: Get 5% off for any two items bought. 5% of the purchased amount will be directed to our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.
  • Organic Skin Japan: Buy P800 worth of products and P50 will be directed our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.
  • Pampers: Buy P1,200 worth of products and a donation will be automatically made to our LazadaForGood beneficiaries; every purchase will also help provide newborn COVID-19 protection and care kits for babies.
  • Superstore and Muscle Tech: Buy P1500 worth of products and P50 will be directed our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

Shop even more when you use Lazada Wallet when you shop from May 3 to 5. Save as much as P200 on your purchases, and get a chance to win exciting prizes and other exclusive promos!

 

Let's bounce back together, stronger! Find out more here https://www.lazada.com.ph/5-5-bounce-back-sale/. #LazadaPH55 #LazBounceBack

 

Only available for selected merchants.

