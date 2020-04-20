Grab launches grocery delivery service amid Luzon lockdown

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Mobile app Grab continues to offer ways to serve the everyday essential needs of Filipinos through the launch of GrabMart.

With the limitations and restrictions due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, the company has provided a solution that will make acquiring of basic necessities easier despite the enhanced community quarantine.

Through GrabMart, users can purchase grocery items, personal care products, and soon, even medicines, from specialty stores and well-known retail partners such as Robinsons Supermarket, Great Deals Ecommerce Corporation, FamilyMart, Starbucks at Home, ASSI Fresh Plaza, Fetch! Naturals, Dog City and Barcino to start. It is one of the few app-based grocery services that offers on-demand delivery, which means orders are expected to be delivered as early as 30 minutes or within a few hours.

The Beta version is currently available in select areas of Quezon City, Pasig, Manila, Mandaluyong, Makati, San Juan, Valenzuela, Paranaque and Taguig, but will soon expand to more locations within Metro Manila in the coming weeks.

Similar to GrabFood and GrabExpress, cash payment is still available, but users are encouraged to pay via GrabPay and practice contactless delivery for safer payments and transactions.

Delivery fee during the Beta period ranges from as low as P89 to P149 based on distance to the store, with a minimal service fee of P30 applicable for all orders.

To order, users within the serviceable areas just need to click on “Mart” tile in the Grab app and select orders from their desired merchant.