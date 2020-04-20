COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
GrabMart's Beta version is currently available in select areas.
The STAR/File
Grab launches grocery delivery service amid Luzon lockdown
(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 8:28pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Mobile app Grab continues to offer ways to serve the everyday essential needs of Filipinos through the launch of GrabMart.

With the limitations and restrictions due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, the company has provided a solution that will make acquiring of basic necessities easier despite the enhanced community quarantine. 

Through GrabMart, users can purchase grocery items, personal care products, and soon, even medicines, from specialty stores and well-known retail partners such as Robinsons Supermarket, Great Deals Ecommerce Corporation, FamilyMart, Starbucks at Home, ASSI Fresh Plaza, Fetch! Naturals, Dog City and Barcino to start. It is one of the few app-based grocery services that offers on-demand delivery, which means orders are expected to be delivered as early as 30 minutes or within a few hours.

The Beta version is currently available in select areas of Quezon City, Pasig, Manila, Mandaluyong, Makati, San Juan, Valenzuela, Paranaque and Taguig, but will soon expand to more locations within Metro Manila in the coming weeks.

Similar to GrabFood and GrabExpress, cash payment is still available, but users are encouraged to pay via GrabPay and practice contactless delivery for safer payments and transactions.

Delivery fee during the Beta period ranges from as low as  P89 to P149 based on distance to the store, with a minimal service fee of P30 applicable for all orders.

To order, users within the serviceable areas just need to click on “Mart” tile in the Grab app and select orders from their desired merchant.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
34 days ago
Mall chain rolls out plans for displaced workers amid Luzon quarantine due to COVID-19
34 days ago
On March 16, mall chain Ayala Malls announced the temporary closure of all its Luzon malls effective March 17, in support...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
63 days ago
Online shopping site assures China shipments COVID-19-free
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 63 days ago
Filipino shoppers need not worry that they might get infected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) if they order goods...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
136 days ago
LIST: Holiday 2019 presents for every personality
By Jan Milo Severo | 136 days ago
With Christmas fast approaching, thinking of gift ideas for one’s loved ones may be hard because of many choices in...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Sponsored
153 days ago
All the essential, adorable and edible must haves from Tiendesitas Pet Village
By Gerald Dizon | 153 days ago
Pets play a vital role in our lives. For dedicated fur parents, show love to your fur babies by giving them everything they...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
161 days ago
Kick off the holiday shopping season with PayMaya and score amazing deals this 11.11!
161 days ago
Now is the best time to have a PayMaya account because you can enjoy up to P5,000 in discounts and cashback deals as the holiday...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
310 days ago
LIST: Cool stuff for school
By Jan Milo Severo | 310 days ago
Here are some must-haves you can consider in your back-to-school checklist.
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with