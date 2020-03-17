ALLURE
An employee sanitizes a part of the mall to help prevent COVID-19 spread.
Ayala Malls/Released
Mall chain rolls out plans for displaced workers amid Luzon quarantine due to COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — While major mall chains SM and Ayala Malls closed their malls in Luzon in support of government directives on general community quarantine, the malls' select services remain open.

"We support the government’s efforts in protecting the people from Covid-19, all SM Supermalls in Luzon will be closed starting March 17, 2020. Key establishments will remain open to cater essential needs," SM said in a statement posted on Facebook.

On March 16, Ayala Malls announced the temporary closure of all its Luzon malls effective March 17, 

According to Jennylle Tupaz, president of AyalaLand Malls, Inc., “The primary focus today is to actively  participate in halting the spread of the virus, and to serve the essential needs of the community.  While the malls are closed, our stores offering basic services and necessities, such as some supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, and the like, will remain open in the interest of public service.”

Meanwhile, the company will continue to coordinate with the LGUs on how best to serve their merchants and customers under the new enhanced quarantine guidelines.

"Ayala Malls is mindful of the impact of the malls closure on its staff, especially on its daily wage earners, and intends to find solutions to ensure that they continue to have a source of livelihood.  To keep workers employed, the company will look for alternative duties within the mall, consider opportunities for redeployment, allocate shifts, and work with the service agencies in providing continuous employment. It will also seek guidance from the Department of Labor and Employment for a more sustainable solution."

The mall chain is grateful for the understanding and cooperation of its merchants during these challenging times. As a means of support, the company said in the statement that it will offer a rent reprieve for merchants affected by the temporary closure. It will roll out the program once implementation guidelines are finalized.

"The mall chain will continue to be supportive of the government’s containment efforts, and enjoins the public to be careful, responsible and vigilant, so that together we can overcome the threat of COVID-19."

