Kick off the holiday shopping season with PayMaya and score amazing deals this 11.11!

Now is the best time to have a PayMaya account because you can enjoy up to P5,000 in discounts and cashback deals as the holiday shopping season kicks off with the various 11.11 online and in-store sale events happening nationwide.

Whether you prefer to shop and stay at home or troop to the nearest malls to do all your shopping, PayMaya is your trusted payment buddy for a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience this holiday season.

With PayMaya, you can easily score up to 100% cashback (maximum of P500) when you use your PayMaya card or PayMaya QR for shopping this 11.11. Just make sure to spend at least P100 to get your cashback.

The more you shop, the more you earn because you get an additional P250 cashback when you spend an accumulated total of P5,000* with your PayMayacard, and another P250 cashback on top of that when you spend the same amount with PayMaya QR!

And if that’s not enough, you can also enjoy more discounts when you start your gift-shopping at Lazada by simply redeeming the PayMaya voucher in the Lazada app. Get 25% off (maximum P300) on your purchase of at least P1,000–so make sure to add items to your cart early to snag the best deals!

If you’re planning to check out other gift ideas, you can also get a 10% discount on Rustans.com using the promo code PAYMAYAMONDAY10 when you shop all Mondays of November and December. You can avail of this promo when you spend at least P1,000, and get up to P2,000 off of your purchase. How’s that sound for great holiday deals?

Giving gifts to your loved ones is great but there’s no better feeling than treating yourself with a shopping spree.

Start picking out your outfits perfect for Christmas parties and reunions on Zalora and take advantage of a 25% discount of up to P2,000 on your purchase! Just use the promo code PYMYONLINEFEVER when you shop for your holiday wear with a minimum purchase of P1,500.

With all these discounts, on top of cashbacks and promo deals, it’s safe to say that paying for all your 11.11 shopping with cash won’t get you as far as PayMaya will.

If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, now is the best time to have one so you can enjoy amazing convenience and rewarding perks for your holiday purchases.

Just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS, register an account, and find out what it’s like to shop with the fastest, safest, most rewarding and hassle-free way to pay.

Be sure to use the code PAYMAYALOVE when you register for an account to instantly earn P100 until November 15. Remember, this holiday season don’t pay cash, PayMaya!

To find out more about how you can make the most of great deals, promos, and offers with your PayMaya account, visit www.paymaya.com/deals or follow @PayMayaOfficial on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PayMaya, the digital financial services arm of Voyager Innovations, is the only financial technology company in the Philippines offering integrated consumer and merchant payment solutions with the widest on-ground branch network.

It is the first to give millions of Filipinos an e-wallet that allows them to pay cashless transactions at any time of the day, anywhere in the world, and from any device. It is the financial technology arm of Voyager Innovations, the leading technology company in the country backed by PLDT, KKR, Tencent, World Bank’s IFC and the IFC Emerging Asia Fund.



*minimum of P500 spend

Visit paymaya.com/refer for more details.