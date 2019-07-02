Shopping in Singapore: 3 must-visit places

SINGAPORE — Avid shoppers still have three weeks to take advantage of the Great Singapore Sale happening this July.

This year’s annual sale in Singapore runs until July 28, and it adds more zest for shoppers to experience. The annual shopping fest brings in thousands of shoppers from different countries. This year's shopping festival theme is "GSS: Experience Singapore."

Shoppers get to enjoy big discounts for fashion and make up finds to collectibles, up to 70 percent off, and get a taste of Singapore in the run of 2019 Great Singapore Sale.

Here are three places to visit:

Orchard Road

You can fill your bags with discounted finds from several retail stores—Charles & Keith, in particular, is a lot cheaper than its pricing in the Philippines—in several malls lining the Orchard Road.

Orchard Road is also home to Sephora, which offers discounted prices for a wide range of makeup brands, too. Cosmetics are on sale for up to 50 percent off their original price tags.

A shopper looks at a variety of perfume and cosmetics in Sephora. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag