LIST: Must-haves for pet evacuation during a bad weather

Combination photo of pets rescued amid the onslaught of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina on July 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Pets are also family, and in times of floods, it is important to take necessary steps and items to ensure their safety during evacuation.

Animal rights and pet-friendly groups listed important reminders for pet parents and the public to follow, especially at this time that a tropical depression enhanced by habagat is expected to batter the country this week.

1. Have an evacuation plan

Pawwsion Project is among the pet-friendly groups that has been reminding the public all week about pet safety during typhoons.

One of the key steps the organization highlighted was to develop an evacuation plan.

Pawwsion Project said that pet parents can stay in pet-friendly accommodations to avoid being separated from their beloved cats and dogs.

It is also best if the pets are trained to be in their carriers so that they would not be uncomfortable staying inside during emergencies.

2. Bring your pets’ latest ID

Pawssion said that one of the most overlooked pet parent responsibility is properly identifying their pets, which is an important reminder especially in times when natural disasters, such as floods, occur.

The organization recommends to always carry around the latest photo of pets with contact details of the owners. In cases of evacuation, tie the ID on its leash or if one has extra funds, invest in microchips.

3. Prepare evacuation kit

Pets also have needs like their humans, and thus, they also need sufficient food supply, towel, plastic bags, water, drinking bowl, extra collar or leash, and their favorite toys to lessen stress and anxiety.

Pawssion also listed the items needed inside a pet first aid kit. These include eye drops solution, topical burn/cut/ cream/wound spray, dextrose powder, immune boosters, and a week’s worth of medicines that the pets are currently taking.

4. Household items like laundry bins are helpful

Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said that household items, such as laundry bins, are handy. These are the quickest and most effective means of transport and protection for pets that can carry them through floods.

5. Uncage and unleash pets during floods

Both organizations stressed the importance of giving pets the fighting chance to survive in case of floods.

By unleashing or uncaging them, cats, dogs or pets in general can help themselves go up to higher or safer places when water level arises.

“Please give them a chance to survive. They do not even deserve to live in a cage or them being just tied or leashed to begin with,” Pawssion wrote.

“Your pets should never be forgotten and abandoned in difficult times. They deserve care and consideration especially when things get hard. Please always take them with you to safety. If for any compelling reason, you absolutely cannot take them with you, please at least UNCAGE AND UNCHAIN THEM to give them a fighting chance to survive,” PAWS said.

