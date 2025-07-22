‘No pets left behind’: Groups appeal for safety, shelter for pets amid inclement weather

The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed teams to help in evacuation of families and their pets stranded in Provident Village, Marikina City on Thursday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rights and pet-friendly groups called on the public to safeguard their pets or set them free during floods.

Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and Pawssion Project has been flooding their social media pages with reminders and appeals for pet owners and the public.

“Your pets are family and rely on you especially in trying times. With the persistent inclement weather, we hope all pet owners can duly protect their pets and ensure their safety and security,” PAWS said on its Facebook page.

Pawwsion Project wrote a similarly phrased message on its Facebook page.

“Please do not leave your pets behind and always include them in your evacuation plans. One of the most heartbreaking scenario in an emergency or natural disaster is always pets getting left behind. Pets are family and family should not be left behind,” it wrote.

Both groups posted easy-to-follow guidelines for fur parents on how to care for their dogs, cats, and other pets during inclement weather.

They also underscored the importance of having an evacuation plan and emergency kits that also include those for their pets.

Pawwsion highlighted the importance of pet owners providing IDs for their pets.

“IDing a pet is one of the most overlooked pet parent responsibilities,” Pawssion Project wrote.

The organization suggested having an updated picture of the pet in the wallet or phone and attaching an ID tag with latest contact details on the pet’s leash. For those who have extra funds, they can also opt for a permanent ID solution, such as a microchip.

They also appealed to motorists to check under their cars or tires before driving because some animals tend to take shelter underneath them.

Both groups also stressed that pet owners should unleash their animals, especially when flooding is unavoidable.

PAWS posted heartbreaking photos of pets who perished during floods — lifeless and covered in mud after being stuck in place because they were left caged or chained during evacuation.

“If for any compelling reason, you absolutely cannot take them with you, please at least UNCAGE AND UNCHAIN THEM to give them a fighting chance to survive,” PAWS said.

