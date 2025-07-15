^

Lee Min Ho mourns passing of Choco, his dog of 16 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 1:08pm
Lee Min-ho and his dog Choco
Lee Min-ho via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Min-ho is grieving the passing of his dog Choco, his furry companion for the past 16 years.

Min-ho posted photos and videos of his beloved chihuahua on his Instagram account, including one video where he and Choco were resting during a car ride.

"After 16 years of time given by my beloved Choco, he returned to the arms of nature," Min-ho wrote in post's caption in Korean. "I hope you had a happy time together, and I am always grateful for your love, Choco."

Also in the post were photos of Choco being laid to rest and his remains in an urn beside a framed picture.

Numerous fans offered their condolences to the "Boys Over Flowers" star in the comments section.

Apart from "Boys Over Flowers," Min-ho is best known for starring in "The Heirs," "City Hunter," "Legend of the Blue Sea," "The King: The Eternal Monarch," "Pachinko," and most recently, "When the Stars Gossip" opposite Gong Hyo-jin.

Min-ho was in the Philippines earlier this year for a fan meeting — his fourth in the country since 2012, on top of brand endorsement visits.

He will next be seen in "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" — his first movie in nearly a decade — alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, and Blackpink member Jisoo.

