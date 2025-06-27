Kaila Estrada mourns passing of dog Sansa

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kaila Estrada paid tribute to her late fur baby Sansa, who passed away earlier this week.

Kaila initially posted black-and-white images of Sansa on her Instagram stories before writing a messsage for her dog via a post with pictures of them together.

"I have been dreading this day and now it has come," Kaila wrote in the post's caption as she detailed the things she would miss about Sansa.

These include sleeping beside and taking up space on the bed, opening the door in the middle of the night despite never learning how to close it, and stealing food from the table especially when Sansa's favorite chicken meal was being served.

"But most of all, I'm going to miss seeing your sweet face light up whenever I would come home," Kaila ended. "Thank you for everything, Sansa. I love you. I hope you get to have all the roast chickens you want up there."

Among those who left condoling comments were Maris Racal, Agot Isidro, Albie Casiño, Charlie Dizon, Mylene Dizon, Inka Magnaye, Mae Cruz Alviar and Dani Barretto.

