Michelle Dee gets bitten by pet dog: â€˜Never underestimate dog bites!â€™

Michelle Dee gets bitten by pet dog: ‘Never underestimate dog bites!’

Michelle Dee on her way to Belo for a skin treatment after being bitten by her pet dog as seen on her Instagram story on June 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-actress Michelle Dee reminded the public to act quickly when they get bitten by their pets like what she has done after her pet dog bit her face.

Michelle shared a video of her going to the clinic of famous doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, with her photo showing the visible bite mark on her left cheek on her Instagram Story today.

“No matter how much we love our furbabies, never underestimate dog bites,” Michelle Dee wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Act quick,” she added.

In separate Instagram Stories, the beauty queen gave updates on the days after the dog bite.

Michelle said that her cheeks and chin are less swollen, the active spots are drying, and there is less redness with no signs of infection on the affected area.

“It’s surprisingly healing so fast,” she noted.

Her latest Instagram Story shows her hugging and carrying her pet dog: “It’s okay. You’re still my baby girl.”

The Department of Health reported that last year, a total of 426 rabies cases were fatal. The health agency said that the death toll from 2020 to 2024 has reached 1,750.

PhilHealth has an Animal Bite Treatment package worth P5,850. It covers rabies vaccine, immune globulin, wound care, tetanus protection, antibiotics and other needed medical supplies at over 700 accredited providers nationwide.

