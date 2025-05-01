Donny Pangilinan’s dog Crinkles follows fur dad inside ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ house

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan’s cute fur baby Crinkles followed after the famous actor who is the latest houseguest of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Crinkles’ entry was announced on the social media page of the popular reality TV show.

"Crinkles is officially here sa Bahay ni Kuya and we are all living for it! Ready to paw-ty and bring the cuteness overload sa pag dating ng my loves ni Donny," read the caption of the Facebook post.

Donny posted about his fur baby and called Crinkles his “new baby” in a July 23, 2024 Instagram post.

The actor entered “PBB” earlier this week bearing gifts for the housemates, in the form of mementos and letters, mostly from their family or loved ones.

Donny also participated in a task where he and the housemates enjoyed a game of shooting the most basketballs into a ring.

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan 'excited' to enter ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’