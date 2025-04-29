The rise of yoghurt-based wet food for cats and dogs

At PetMarra, pet nutrition is a top priority. Every product is developed with high-quality ingredients, backed by science, and designed for optimal pet health.

MANILA, Philippines — You know that feeling when your stomach feels just right—light, balanced and full of energy? Pets experience the same when their gut is healthy!

A well-balanced digestive system allows pets to absorb essential nutrients, strengthen their immune defenses and maintain high energy levels.

When their gut is in harmony, they are less likely to experience digestive discomfort, making mealtime and playtime all the more enjoyable.

The power of probiotics in pet health

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that promote healthy digestion, reduce inflammation and combat harmful microbes in the gut.

Whether consumed through probiotic-rich foods or supplements, these tiny but mighty microorganisms work to keep your pet’s digestive system functioning at its best.

But can probiotics have side effects on pets?

Probiotics are generally safe and highly beneficial, but some pets may experience mild digestive changes—such as bloating, gas or temporary diarrhea—when first introduced. These effects typically subside as their gut adjusts to the beneficial bacteria.

To ensure a smooth transition, introduce probiotics gradually and start with a small portion before increasing to the recommended amount.

Always opt for high-quality, pet-specific probiotics to provide the right strains for your pet’s digestive system. If side effects persist, consult your veterinarian for personalized guidance.

Is yoghurt safe for pets?

Yes, yoghurt can be safe for pets—as long as it is plain and free from harmful ingredients like xylitol.

While some dogs and cats tolerate small amounts of dairy, others may be lactose intolerant, leading to digestive discomfort such as diarrhea, gas or bloating.

Because pets have unique digestive systems, pet-specific probiotics are often the best choice to support their gut health.

PetMarra yoghurt wet food

As the pet industry evolves, nutritionists and manufacturers continue to develop innovative pet food options that go beyond basic nourishment.

One of the latest advancements is yoghurt-based wet food, designed to combine the benefits of high-quality nutrition with the gut-boosting power of probiotics.

To make it easier for fur parents to support their pets’ digestive health in a natural, convenient and delicious way, PetMarra introduces its Yoghurt Wet Food Collection for cats and dogs.

This groundbreaking line is enriched with yoghurt-based probiotics, carefully formulated to:

Support digestion for better nutrient absorption



Strengthen gut health to promote overall well-being



Provide an irresistible taste to satisfy pets’ cravings

Available in a variety of flavors, PetMarra’s Yoghurt Wet Food Collection caters to every pet’s taste preference:

For cats: Yoghurt Tuna, Yoghurt Salmon, Yoghurt Chicken



For dogs: Yoghurt Beef, Yoghurt Lamb, Yoghurt Chicken & Liver

Why choose PetMarra?

BAI-Registered: PetMarra products meet the stringent safety regulations set by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).



PetMarra products meet the stringent safety regulations set by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). AAFCO-Standard Nutrition: Our formulations exceed the nutritional guidelines established by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), ensuring complete and balanced meals for your pets.

With PetMarra’s Yoghurt Wet Food Collection, you can provide your furry companions with a delicious and nutritious meal that supports their gut health and overall well-being.

Give your pets the perfect blend of taste and health—because every bite counts in their journey to a long, happy life!

Editor’s Note: This press release from PetMarra is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



