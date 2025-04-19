fresh no ads
Buffet, yoga session await pets in Pasig party

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 3:44pm
Cats and dogs
MANILA, Philippines — Real estate developer Ayala Land is collaborating with pet organization Pet Mundo PH to organize a party dedicated to pets in Pasig on April 26.

The "Tails and Trails: Garden Pawty" taking place at Pasig's Parklinks Pet Park is part of the two group's Tails and Trails Roadshow meant to organize events where pets and their owners can bond.

Pup-Up Bistro will prepare a pet buffet while products, treats, and accessories from local brands will be available at a pet market.

An instructor will conduct a beginner-friendly sunset yoga session guests can do with their pets while a dog training expert will give an "Smart Paws" demonstration on practical tips on pet behavior and
communication.

Owners are encouraged to dress up their furry friends for a chance at winning prizes in a costume contest, all while enjoying snacks and drinks.

The "Tails and Trails: Garden Pawty" will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., free to all pet owners.

