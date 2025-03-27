Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of rescued pet dog Paul

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Ogie Alcasid mourns the death of his pet dog Paul.

In his Instagram account, Ogie announced the death of his beloved dog.

“Our hearts are broken. Go roam free in dog heaven dear Paul,” Ogie captioned the post.

“We love you," he added.

It can be recalled that Paul was one of the homeless dogs rescued by authorities.

“This is Paul. We rescued him dahil may isang lugar na 100 dogs ang papatayin dahil wala na silang malugaran. 99 ay nakuha at si Paul ang natira,” he said.

“Itinawag sa akin ni @leilalcasid thru @gabsgibbs at eto na siya. Malusog at napakabait. We love you Paully,” he added.

