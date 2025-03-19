BINI to grace first-ever Fur Festival

BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.

MANILA, Philippines — “Nation's Girl Group" BINI will grace the first ever Fur Festival, which will be held on March 22 in the Philippine International Convention Center, Pasay City.

In a video posted on social media, BINI members invited the general public to come and experience this very special event.

"Hi, fur moms and dads and all dog and cat lovers out there!" they said. "We'd like to invite you to one of the most anticipated events of the year - Fur Festival 2025! This will be held on March 22 at PICC Forum Halls 1-3."

They also elaborated on the event by saying, "Join us for a day of fun, learning and pawsome surprises."

BINI also encouraged the public to come as soon as gates open at 9 a.m. "to get the best deals from different brands. Maraming booths and activities for you and your pet babies. See you there!"

Other celebrities are echoing BINI's invite to the public to come to Fur Festival 2025; they include Pops Fernandez, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Jessa Zaragoza, Maris Racal and Alexa Ilacad.

Fur Festival 2025 will feature dozens of pet brands ranging from pet food, treats, accessories and pet care. Professionals such as veterinarians and advisors and other experts will be sharing tips on caring for fur babies. There will also be food booths, photo booths, and activities for the enjoyment of both the human fur parents and their pet dogs and cats. Celebrity guests will be dropping by to bond with their fellow animal lovers.

Tickets to Fur Festival 2025 are available at https://furfestival2025.helixpay.ph/ and https://ticket2me.net/event/22113/show/24342/tickets.

RELATED: BINI to headline Clark music festival before ‘BINIverse’ world tour