Sharon Cuneta mourns passing of daughter KC's pet dog Grandpa

Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion in an Instagram post on August 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta bid farewell to her daughter KC's Shih Tzu, who was entrusted to her care.

Sharon posted the video of the last hours of the beloved pet dog named Grandpa on Instagram.

"KC’s ShihTzu, Grandpa, who had lived with us for 16-17 years, was hospitalized last week. When hope started to dim, we brought him home. That was yesterday. I sent this video to KC last night," Sharon wrote on Thursday.

"Grandpa passed away early this morning. It always feels like a member of your family passes when a beloved dog does — because they are part of your family.

"This stage is always the hardest part for a furparent. It is the only time your dog manages to 'hurt' you, and it doesn’t at all mean to… Run free, dear Grampy. We will always miss and love you, our good boy."

KC, meanwhile, commented on Sharon's post, thanking her for taking care of her fur baby.

"Thank you for helping me give Grandpa the best life, mama. I was a busy working ‘fur mom’ at the time he came into my life and didn’t have the help I needed to fully take care of him and your house came through for us," KC said.

"Love you grandpa… Churro and Chica enjoyed playing with you and will love you forever sweet, wise, strong champion boy. Rest in paradise grandpa love!!! Until we get to play again…" she added.

Last week, Sharon mourned the passing of her pet pig Bacon.

