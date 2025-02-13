'The biggest diva made for LA': Liza Soberano hopes to do movie with dog Yuna

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is hoping to appear in a movie with her pet dog Yuna now that they are living together again in Los Angeles (LA).

Liza was back in the Philippines last February 6 for the launch of pet wellness brand Dr. Shiba's new product, Kind Kibble, for dogs.

Speaking to fur parents and media representatives, including Philstar.com, Liza said Yuna is loving the Hollywood life.

"She's the biggest diva, it's like she knew she was made for LA," the actress said, pointing out that the city is colder and less humid, ideal for a Samoyed like Yuna.

Because Los Angeles is a dog-friendly city, Yuna accompanies Liza to restaruants, grocery runs, hikes, and even on car rides as a "passenger price."

The actress also recalled taking Yuna to see snow for the first time, and the dog was clueless upon plopping on the snow.

Liza shared an anecdote where her Samoyed vomited, which she said was a sign that Yuna was happy about the experience. Yuna would not stop barking for three hours.

Afterward in an interview with Philstar.com, Liza said it was her dream to do a movie with Yuna, though she does not think her dog is actress material because Yuna does not like listening to anyone.

