Carla Abellana rescues dog hit by car in NLEX

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana rescued a dog that was run over along North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

In her Instagram account, Carla said she begged her driver to stop after witnessing the incident.

“On my way home from taping last night, we witnessed an Aspin get run over along NLEX. Yes, in the middle of NLEX. The crying of the Aspin broke my heart. I had to beg Kuya Bong (my Driver) to stop right away. I couldn’t just leave him/her there — alive or not. And as soon as we managed to park safely by the side, I grabbed my blanket and just ran for my life on the side of the road, looking for the hit-and-run victim. We couldn’t find him/her and I was starting to panic,” she wrote.

Carla said that she and her driver started looking for the dog. It was found motionless by her personal assistant Anna on the shrubs.

“He was skin and bones, appeared to be very young and a bit cold to the touch. But he was still blinking. That’s when I knew we had to move quickly to bring him to the nearest 24/7 vet hospital,” she added.

Carla said she made sure that the dog stayed awake and warm while on the way to the hospital.

“I grabbed my rosary, laid it on top of his head and said a quick prayer. Along the way I just kept talking to him and telling him to fight. More like pleading. His blinking was slowing down and he still wasn’t moving at all. I just kept rubbing his head and ears, assuring him that if he keeps fighting he’ll be eating so much chimken, rice and even steak with us. I also told him he was such a brave boy because he managed to drag himself off the road,” she said.

They brought the dog, which weight a little over 7 kilograms, to the 24/7 veterinary hospital. Carla said that it was a miracle that the veterinarians said that the dog had no broken bone.

“God gave us another miracle last night when the vet came out and said, ‘Ang lakas niya! No broken bones.’ His X-ray results showed no fracture, no broken bones, no internal damage to any of his organs. What a miracle indeed,” she said.

“I couldn’t think of a name for him so I decided to just name him what I call all dogs — Puppy,” she added.

At the end of her post, Carla reminded everyone to hit the break for animals on the road.

“I am begging you. And if you could save a life, please do,” she said.

