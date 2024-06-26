Pekingese is 'world's ugliest dog' after 3 runner-up finishes

Wild Thang, a Pekingese dog, during the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California

MANILA, Philippines — An eight-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang was announced the winner of the annual World's Ugliest Dog competition.

It's a particular achievement for Wild Thang having joined the competition five times and was runner-up thrice in a row, most recently last year behind a Chinese Crested named Scooter.

Despite the title, the long-running competition promotes the adoption of dogs, highlight dogs that defy adversity, and celebrate imperfections.

For finally winning the competition, Wild Thang received $5,000 (P294,000) — over three times more than Scooter's winnings — courtesy of a root beer brand where the dog will feature on limited edition cans of, as well as a trip to New York City.

One of the judges pointed out that Wild Thang's repetitive runner-up finishes factored in giving him the title at last.

The judge also said the dog with an extremely long, fluffy coat has "never had a haircut, likes to sleep on ice packs, and is just a sweet dog."

According to Wild Thang's owner Ann Lewis, the dog contracted distemper as a puppy from a rescue foster, which prevented his teeth from growing in, causes his tongue to stay out, and makes his right leg "paddle 24/7."

The runner-up and "People's Choice" recipient was a 14-year-old pug and first-time entrant name Rome who uses a wheelchair for his hind legs.

Rome was a member of a Wheeling Pug Relay team that raises money for differently-abled dogs to have wheelchairs of their own. These dogs visit individuals to teach about the value of adopting older rescue pets.

He received $3,000 (P176,000) while third placer Daisy Mae, a white mixed-breed dog, won $2,000 (P117,000).

