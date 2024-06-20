Pet crematorium apologizes to Christian Bables for alleged mistreatment of dog's remains

MANILA, Philippines — Haven of Angels Memorial Chapels and Crematorium Inc. issued an apology to actor Christian Bables over the alleged mistreatment of his late pet golden retriever Hope.

Bables claimed the pet crematorium did not properly look after Hope's remains and caused him "extreme mental and emotional distress."

According to the actor, Hope's remains were picked up late and that the dog was not decently prepared and was carelessly displayed during a "viewing."

With the support of Calinisan Domino and Beron Law Offices, Bables demanded a public apology or he would explore legal options.

The pet crematorium posted a statement on its official Facebook account addressing Bables' concerns, apologizing for its shortcomings.

Haven of Angels acknowledged it did not meet Bables' expectations on how Hope was picked up and prepared. It is currently reviewing the incident and has notified the involved employees to let them explain themselves.

"We nevertheless reminded our staff to extend best service to our clients knowing the pain that comes with the demise of our beloved pets," the pet crematorium said. "We understand that they are regarded as extensions or family to many of us."

The pet crematorium assured it would do better in the future and implement improved measures.

Bables shared Haven of Angels' post on his own Facebook account to acknowledge he had read it and accepted the apology.

"I believe accepting your apology and accountability is a step towards brighter days for me and my beloved dog at the Rainbow Bridge, Hope," said the actor. "I hope and pray we all learn from this experience and ensure that the future of all living and breathing animals is filled with the love and care they deserve."

Lawyer Rafael Calinisan similarly acknowledged the post and accepted the pet crematorium's apology, echoing Bables' words about learning from the experience.

