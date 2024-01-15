Home grooming services for pets: A new level of convenience for pet owners

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine your fur baby being pampered—her nails being cut, her hair carefully combed, trimmed, dried with a blower and tied into buns with lovely ribbons—in an air-conditioned environment inside a trailer or closed van. This is now the trend in pet care and the standard in fur baby pampering.

Home service pet grooming services. After initially being made available only in Metro Manila, such services are now being extended to neighboring provinces. PetPal, the innovative tech startup under 917Ventures, for one, has introduced home grooming services in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces of Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite. This latest offering is set to redefine the pet care experience, bringing convenience right at the doorsteps of pet owners.

Starting at P750, PetPal's Home Grooming Services ensures that pet owners can now enjoy the luxury of having their beloved pets groomed in the familiar surroundings of their homes. This way, pet owners save on time and effort in not having to bring their pets to their “salon” and back. They also make it stress-free for both pet owners and pets, knowing their favorite barking babies are being groomed on familiar territory.

Offering home service shows the commitment of companies such as PetPal to ensuring that pets live their happiest and healthiest lives. With the current statistics showing that 79% of the population have pets, the demand for such a service is evident.

"Our home grooming services are not just about convenience; they are about creating a stress-free environment for pets and giving owners peace of mind. With our digital platform, booking a grooming session has never been easier,” said Miguel Guerrero, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at 917Ventures.

Beyond grooming, PetPal's all-in-one digital pet care platform, known for its ease of navigation and accessibility, offers a range of services from licensed and accredited veterinarians. The platform operates daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., ensuring flexibility for clients with varying schedules. Additionally, the Pet Pawrtal, a digital pet booklet, ensures that pet owners have all the essential information about their furry friends at their fingertips, making the healthcare journey seamless.

"We're continuously expanding our offerings, from veterinary services to pet care products, and, now, our home grooming services. Our goal is to be the go-to digital pet care platform in the Philippines,” said Carlo Flordeliza, Senior Venture Builder at 917Ventures.

For inquiries and bookings, visit www.petpal.asia/home-grooming-visit/, choose a preferred schedule by selecting a date and time, and enter basic details such as name and email address. After this, expect to receive a confirmation via email, followed by a calendar invite. The pricing structure for the Home Grooming Services is set based on the size of the pet: Small pets weighing between 1kg to 10kg are priced at P750, medium-sized pets between 11kg and 18kg have an P850 tag, large pets weighing from 18kg to 26kg come in at P1,000, and the cost is P1,200 for extra-large pets weighing 27kg and above.