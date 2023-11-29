RIP Mali: PETA thanks Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Ely Buendia for yearslong call of elephant's release

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rights organization the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have offered its gratitude for celebrities who have long called for the release of Mali the elephant prior to the animal's passing.

The nearly 50-year-old Mali was shipped to the Philippines at 11 months old after being "gifted" by the Sri Lankan government to the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1981.

The elephant stayed at the Manila Zoo for nearly all of her life before passing away from congestive heart failure, according to the Manila city government.

During decades in solitary confinement, Mali suffered from cancer, a foot disease, had multiple affected organs that restricted blood circulation, and some points exhibited signs of depression and psychological stress.

PETA mourned Mali's death, highlighting that the elephant had "suffered" for nearly five decades due to "indifference and greed."

The organization shared its thanks for celebrities like real-life couple Marian Rivera and Dindong Dantes who took part in efforts calling for Mali's release years ago.

In 2013 Marian and Dingdong followed suit from the likes of singer Ely Buendia by posing for a mug shot-like picture, holding up cards with their name followed by the words "Wants Mali Freed."

That same year a group of women including actress-singers Geneva Cruz and Daiana Menezes, model Amanda Griffin Jacob, and radio host Sanya Smith took part in a photoshoot wearing nothing but placards that read "Naked truth: Mali the elephant is suffering."

Other celebrities and notable persons who previously called for Mali's release include Lea salonga, Sir Paul McCartney, Pamela Anderson, Cat Stevens, The Smashing Pumpkins, Alicia Silverstone, Morrissey, Jake Zyrus, and Dr. Jane Goodall. — with reports from Cristina Chi

