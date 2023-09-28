New 'Paw Patrol' film breaks record for most dogs at movie screening

Record attempt of the most dogs attending a film screening

MANILA, Philippines — A special early screening for the upcoming movie "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for Most Dogs Attending A Film Screening.

Around 219 dogs and their families attended the screening last September 24 at the Autry Museum in California's Griffith Park, United States, overtaking the previous record set last October with 199 dogs.

GWR adjudicator Michael Empric presented the official certificate of the record to one of the film's producers' Jennifer Dodge.

Animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society helped organized the screening with the movie's distributor Paramount Pictures.

"I hope people reading about this milestone will be inspired to get out and adopt," said the organization's Los Angeles executive director Brittany Thorn.

"Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" premieres in Philippines cinemas on October 11.

