'Pets deserve to live longer lives': Janella Salvador mourns death of another pet cat

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 2:08pm
'Pets deserve to live longer lives': Janella Salvador mourns death of another pet cat
Actress Janella Salvador and her pet cat Fluffy
Janella Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janella Salvador is mourning the death of her pet cat Fluffy, which she had for nearly 18 years.

Janella posted on her Instagram account photos of her memories with Fluffy, a white Persian, as far back as the year 2007 and of the cat's funeral. Fluffy was going to turn 18 by the end of the month before passing away last September 2.

In the post's caption, which began with "pets deserver to live longer lives," Janella recalled being "over the moon" when she got Fluffy for the first time as a fluffy Persian was her dream pet.

"I was always so excited to show you off to visitors and you gladly welcomed them every single time," Janella continued. "In fact, you loved the attention. You would come up to us, sit right beside us, reach out for us with a paw and stare for hours until someone would finally give in and snuggle with you."

The actress added that Fluffy was the complement of her other cat Twinkie, who passed away earlier this year, "Run free and save some spots for us up there, my Fluffywuffwuff. We will miss you forever."

Fellow celebrities Sue Ramirez, Maymay Entrata, Ella Cruz, and "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon were among those who offered their condolences.

Fluffy is Janella's third pet to have died in roughly the past year after Twinkie — whom she had for 17 years — last January and her dog Max in July 2022.

RELATED: 'So far kinakaya naman': Janella Salvador shares struggles as a single mom

JANELLA SALVADOR
