^

Pet Life

Corgi from the Philippines wins at World Dog Show 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 12:44pm
Corgi from the Philippines wins at World Dog Show 2023
Dog owner Wency Villanueva and his Pembroke Welsh Corgi Dalbong
Wency Villanueva via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A male Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Eastern Promise of Hamarang, or simply Dalbong, won a world title at the recently concluded Word Dog Show 2023 held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dog owner Wency Villanueva posted about Dalbong's recent success on his Facebook account, sharing photos that his dog was a Best of Breed champion in his breed class as Dalbong bested over a hundred other Corgis.

"I am grateful beyond words for this heavenly sensation. The indescribable emotions I am experiencing right now are truly remarkable," Villanueva said. "This extraordinary moment with Dalbong is unquestionably one of the highlights of our lives. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my son for giving his all best inside the ring!"

Earlier in the competition, Dalbong was also recognized as a Champion Class winner and with an FCI-CACIB certificate.

Apart from gratitude to his partner, the judges, and supporters from the Philippines, Villanueva dedicated the win to fellow dog exhibitors like himself.

"Never lose faith in yourself and always believe in your dog. If you think your dog has what it takes, keep pushing forward! Never give up and love your passion until you achieve success," Villanueva said.

Just last July, Dalbong was awarded "Best in Show" at the Thailand International Dog Show 2023.

RELATED: How to be the best 'pawrent': 'Animal Planet' star shares tips

vuukle comment

DOG SHOW

SWITZERLAND

WELSH CORGI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Real Philippine Eagle in P1,000 bill, passport goes viral on TikTok
July 28, 2023 - 3:51pm

Real Philippine Eagle in P1,000 bill, passport goes viral on TikTok

By Jan Milo Severo | July 28, 2023 - 3:51pm
An animal keeper of the Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City shared photos of her holding the new P1,000 bill with Sinag,...
Pet Life
fbtw
How to be the best 'pawrent': 'Animal Planet' star shares tips
July 25, 2023 - 9:03am

How to be the best 'pawrent': 'Animal Planet' star shares tips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 25, 2023 - 9:03am
After mulling over it for quite some time, you are finally ready to have a pet.
Pet Life
fbtw
Animals become healing companions in Mexico hospital
July 18, 2023 - 3:08pm

Animals become healing companions in Mexico hospital

By Sofia Miselem | July 18, 2023 - 3:08pm
The facility is the only public hospital in Mexico using animals to treat mental illnesses, though such therapy is also practiced...
Pet Life
fbtw
Probiotics, Omega-3 fatty acids: Food supplements for pets launched
July 18, 2023 - 2:11pm

Probiotics, Omega-3 fatty acids: Food supplements for pets launched

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | July 18, 2023 - 2:11pm
More than just domesticated animals living under our roof, pets are members of our respective families.
Pet Life
fbtw
LIST: Best dog breeds for families, children
July 10, 2023 - 4:46pm

LIST: Best dog breeds for families, children

By Kathleen A. Llemit | July 10, 2023 - 4:46pm
Choosing a family dog that is especially child-friendly can be exciting, but, before one gets too worked up on which breed...
Pet Life
fbtw
Hurt felines: Japanese app aims to detect cat pain
June 30, 2023 - 5:25pm

Hurt felines: Japanese app aims to detect cat pain

June 30, 2023 - 5:25pm
Cats are considered lucky in Japan, and owners of the popular pets spend big on their care. But how do you know when they're...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with