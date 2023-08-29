Corgi from the Philippines wins at World Dog Show 2023

MANILA, Philippines — A male Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Eastern Promise of Hamarang, or simply Dalbong, won a world title at the recently concluded Word Dog Show 2023 held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dog owner Wency Villanueva posted about Dalbong's recent success on his Facebook account, sharing photos that his dog was a Best of Breed champion in his breed class as Dalbong bested over a hundred other Corgis.

"I am grateful beyond words for this heavenly sensation. The indescribable emotions I am experiencing right now are truly remarkable," Villanueva said. "This extraordinary moment with Dalbong is unquestionably one of the highlights of our lives. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my son for giving his all best inside the ring!"

Earlier in the competition, Dalbong was also recognized as a Champion Class winner and with an FCI-CACIB certificate.

Apart from gratitude to his partner, the judges, and supporters from the Philippines, Villanueva dedicated the win to fellow dog exhibitors like himself.

"Never lose faith in yourself and always believe in your dog. If you think your dog has what it takes, keep pushing forward! Never give up and love your passion until you achieve success," Villanueva said.

Just last July, Dalbong was awarded "Best in Show" at the Thailand International Dog Show 2023.

RELATED: How to be the best 'pawrent': 'Animal Planet' star shares tips