'Just as my heart started to heal': Carla Abellana mourns dog of 11 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 8:03pm
Actress Carla Abellana and her late dog Patches
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and animal welfare advocate Carla Abellana is mourning the loss of her pet dog Patches whom she looked after for 11 years.

Carla announced the passing of Patches, whom she lovingly also called Patchy Poo, on her Instagram account as she noted in the caption that Patches' purpose was to "bring light and companionship" into her life.

The photo set consisted of different close-up pictures of Patches, two of which Carla joined her Jack Russell Terrier, including one of Patches wearing a green cone and another of her wearing a colorful accessory around her neck.

The actress recounted she was gifted Patches from her stepdad Neri over a decade ago during what she referred to as "a very dark period of my life."

"I came home from work late one evening to see her inside a small crate," Carla recalled. "Right there and then, I truly felt I was no longer going to be alone. I fell in love with Patchy Poo."

"I cannot even begin to express how painful it is to lose my Patches. Just as my heart had started to heal, it shatters yet again," the actress continued, asking Patches to greet two other late pets of hers Sunny and Wing on her behalf.

She ended saying, "You have my heart always and forever, Patchy Poo... I imagine you all running around the rainbow bridge together, and that gives me a tiny bit of comfort. I'm going to miss your big, bright, naughty smile, my Patchy."

Carla shared even more close-up photos of Patches in a separate post, many of them pictures seeing the dog looking straight at the camera and presumably Carla.

Among those who offered their condolonces were Vhong Navarro, Agot Isidro, Gretchen Fullido, Dasuri Choi, Rita Avila, and Chef Miko Aspiras.

The actress is a Philippine Animal Welfare Society ambassador having been rescuing animals since high school and was one of the first celebrities to sign up for the Artists Against Animal Cruelty campaign.

RELATED: Carla Abellana shows more glimpses of new house post-split with Tom Rodriguez

