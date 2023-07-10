LIST: Best dog breeds for families, children

MANILA, Philippines — Choosing a family dog that is especially child-friendly can be exciting, but, before one gets too worked up on which breed to get, there are factors one should look into for the benefit of the pet and the adopting family.

Experts agree that families should look into some considerations before settling for a dog to adopt or welcome into the family.

Among those that were constantly brought up are temperament, energy level and maintenance of the dog.

The dog's size rely on the family's preference said an article on Veterinarians.org. Large dogs may take up space in the vehicle or may require open spaces for their exercises as opposed to smaller ones.

Temperament is crucial, especially when the dog will have to spend a lot of time with the children. Dogs that are agreeable, tolerant and friendly are ideal for families.

Maintenance is another important factor for families to consider because this will come into play depending on the family's dynamics. Is the home a busy household? Can it afford to spend for the dog's medical check-ups and grooming?

On the same article, it underscored for pet families to consider the following dog concerns: shedding level, coat types, trimming, drooling level and breed-specific health conditions.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has a similar list. It listed 10 dog breeds which it believed to be family-friendly and enumerated the breed's specific energy level, personality, grooming, etc.

These were the dog breeds that were included in their lists of child-friendly and ideal dogs for families.

This list is in no particular order:

1. Labrador Retriever

This breed is friendly and trainable. Labrador Retrievers have high energy and are great outdoor companions. They shed regularly, thus, prepare to brush them weekly.

2. Golden Retriever

Like the Labrador Retriever, this one is friendly and trainable, too. They are also patient, caring and smart.

"While they may not like it, golden retrievers tend to be apathetic to young kids pulling on their ears or tugging at their tails. This makes them one of the best family dogs you can find,” said Pete Lands, DVM, director of emergency and critical care at Saint Francis Veterinary Center to Reader's Digest.

3. Beagle

The breed is relatively shorter and compact than the first two. Like them, Beagles are also friendly and love to play. If you're not often in the house, skip owning a Beagle because this can be anxious when left alone.

4. Pug

Pugs are charming and sweet. They have low energy and do not require coddling, however, they need exercise to maintain their weight. They are also comfortable in small homes and are easily adaptable to situations.

5. Rescue dogs

These are the pets who need a permanent home. Most are said to be gentle, loving and grateful for those who will choose them to be part of a safe, secure and loving family.

