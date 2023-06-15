Search on for next fur baby model on EDSA billboard

MANILA, Philippines — Like a number of other people, you once dreamt of becoming a commercial model whose giant billboard can be found along EDSA.

Now that you have come to terms with yourself and accepted the fact that it would never happen, has it ever crossed your mind that maybe, just maybe, your fun baby is the one destined to achieve that feat?

Now, more than ever, that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity may take place. For the month of June, get ready to put the spotlight on your fur baby and share his (or her) irresistible charm, as SM Megamall hosts yet another fun challenge—the #MegaPupStar—where your dog is the main character.

Tweetie is stunning with her accessories.

To join, register your pet at the Super Pets Club online or QR Code. For new registrants, make sure to click ‘SM Megamall’ as the preferred mall upon sign-up. Take a photo of your dog in front of SM Megamall’s 3D LED billboard, located at the Time Man Sculpture along J. Vargas corner EDSA.

Majimbu is striking a pose for a picture.

Finally, upload your pet’s photo at their Super Pets Club ID on Facebook or Instagram in one carousel post, and tell us why your pet deserves to be on SM Megamall’s big screen! Don’t forget to use the hashtag #MegaPupStar and make your post public.

Submission of entries will be until June 30, and it will be strictly one entry per dog only, so submit the best carousel entry possible.

Aside from the exciting 3D-fied visuals of your fur baby at SM Megamall’s LED billboard for the whole month of September, the winner will also receive P50,000 worth of SM gift certificates.

Parker is in front of SM Megamall's 3D LED billboard.

The announcement of the winner will be made through SM Megamall’s official Facebook and Instagram pages and will be confirmed via private message.

What makes this event truly exceptional is that it is not just about the prize. It’s about the joy of celebrating the unconditional love and happiness a dog can bring into your life. So, grab your cameras, prepare your pups, and join SM in spreading a whole lot of canine cuteness! Follow @smmegamall on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates.