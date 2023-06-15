^

Pet Life

Search on for next fur baby model on EDSA billboard

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 9:48am
Search on for next fur baby model on EDSA billboard
Noodles has a costume and accessories on.
SM/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Like a number of other people, you once dreamt of becoming a commercial model whose giant billboard can be found along EDSA.

Now that you have come to terms with yourself and accepted the fact that it would never happen, has it ever crossed your mind that maybe, just maybe, your fun baby is the one destined to achieve that feat?

Now, more than ever, that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity may take place. For the month of June, get ready to put the spotlight on your fur baby and share his (or her) irresistible charm, as SM Megamall hosts yet another fun challenge—the #MegaPupStar—where your dog is the main character.

Tweetie is stunning with her accessories.

To join, register your pet at the Super Pets Club online or QR Code. For new registrants, make sure to click ‘SM Megamall’ as the preferred mall upon sign-up. Take a photo of your dog in front of SM Megamall’s 3D LED billboard, located at the Time Man Sculpture along J. Vargas corner EDSA.

Majimbu is striking a pose for a picture.

Finally, upload your pet’s photo at their Super Pets Club ID on Facebook or Instagram in one carousel post, and tell us why your pet deserves to be on SM Megamall’s big screen! Don’t forget to use the hashtag #MegaPupStar and make your post public.

Submission of entries will be until June 30, and it will be strictly one entry per dog only, so submit the best carousel entry possible.

Aside from the exciting 3D-fied visuals of your fur baby at SM Megamall’s LED billboard for the whole month of September, the winner will also receive P50,000 worth of SM gift certificates.

Parker is in front of SM Megamall's 3D LED billboard.

The announcement of the winner will be made through SM Megamall’s official Facebook and Instagram pages and will be confirmed via private message.

What makes this event truly exceptional is that it is not just about the prize. It’s about the joy of celebrating the unconditional love and happiness a dog can bring into your life. So, grab your cameras, prepare your pups, and join SM in spreading a whole lot of canine cuteness! Follow @smmegamall on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates.

BILLBOARD

DOGS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Purrfect for Persians: Tehran's 'meowseum'
12 days ago

Purrfect for Persians: Tehran's 'meowseum'

By Agence France-Presse | 12 days ago
The "meowseum" is a place where visitors and cats coexist peacefully in exhibition rooms and on a cafe terrace. Most visitors...
Pet Life
fbtw
'Messi' the border collie crowned top dog actor at Cannes
May 27, 2023 - 9:51am

'Messi' the border collie crowned top dog actor at Cannes

By Fran Blandy | May 27, 2023 - 9:51am
The border collie "Messi" was hailed by the jury for "one of the best performances we have ever seen" in the film by French...
Pet Life
fbtw
Paris Hilton mourns death of 23-year-old Chihuahua, Harajuku B*tch
May 24, 2023 - 10:39am

Paris Hilton mourns death of 23-year-old Chihuahua, Harajuku B*tch

By Jan Milo Severo | May 24, 2023 - 10:39am
American socialite Paris Hilton mourns the death of her pet dog Harajuku B*tch who passed away at the age of 23. 
Pet Life
fbtw
LIST: Top places in Brisbane, Australia to see or hug a koala
May 23, 2023 - 9:23am

LIST: Top places in Brisbane, Australia to see or hug a koala

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 23, 2023 - 9:23am
Brisbane is the chill and cool “River City” that offers rooftop and riverside dining, legendary shows and events,...
Pet Life
fbtw
If cats have 9 lives, new pet insurance gives protection for 5
May 18, 2023 - 9:08am

If cats have 9 lives, new pet insurance gives protection for 5

By Jan Milo Severo | May 18, 2023 - 9:08am
BDO Insure recently launched an affordable and customizable insurance program for pet dogs and cats.
Pet Life
fbtw
Oldest dog in the world celebrates 31st birthday
May 16, 2023 - 12:41pm

Oldest dog in the world celebrates 31st birthday

By Kristofer Purnell | May 16, 2023 - 12:41pm
The Portuguese purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo named Bobi, who earlier this year was named by Guinness World Records...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with