Paris Hilton mourns death of 23-year-old Chihuahua, Harajuku B*tch

MANILA, Philippines — American socialite Paris Hilton mourns the death of her pet dog Harajuku B*tch who passed away at the age of 23.

In her Instagram account on Monday, Paris paid tribute to her pet as she posted photos of her with Harajuku.

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B*tch. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments," she wrote.

"She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way," she added.

Paris said that her pet saw all of her precious moments and brightened up her darkest days.

"From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears," she said.

"Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen," she added.

