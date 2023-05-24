^

Pet Life

Paris Hilton mourns death of 23-year-old Chihuahua, Harajuku B*tch

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 10:39am
Paris Hilton mourns death of 23-year-old Chihuahua, Harajuku B*tch
Paris Hilton with her dog
Paris Hilton via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American socialite Paris Hilton mourns the death of her pet dog Harajuku B*tch who passed away at the age of 23. 

In her Instagram account on Monday, Paris paid tribute to her pet as she posted photos of her with Harajuku. 

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B*tch. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments," she wrote. 

"She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris said that her pet saw all of her precious moments and brightened up her darkest days. 

"From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears," she said. 

"Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen," she added. 

RELATED: Paris Hilton announces first baby's birth

PARIS HILTON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LIST: Top places in Brisbane, Australia to see or hug a koala
1 day ago

LIST: Top places in Brisbane, Australia to see or hug a koala

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Brisbane is the chill and cool “River City” that offers rooftop and riverside dining, legendary shows and events,...
Pet Life
fbtw
If cats have 9 lives, new pet insurance gives protection for 5
6 days ago

If cats have 9 lives, new pet insurance gives protection for 5

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
BDO Insure recently launched an affordable and customizable insurance program for pet dogs and cats.
Pet Life
fbtw
Oldest dog in the world celebrates 31st birthday
7 days ago

Oldest dog in the world celebrates 31st birthday

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Portuguese purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo named Bobi, who earlier this year was named by Guinness World Records...
Pet Life
fbtw
Dog named a hero after saving heart attack victim
12 days ago

Dog named a hero after saving heart attack victim

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
A five-year-old dog in Japan named Koume has been hailed as a hero after a man suffered a heart attack and she barked non-stop...
Pet Life
fbtw
Move over Corgis: Jack Russell becomes new royal top dog
May 6, 2023 - 11:01am

Move over Corgis: Jack Russell becomes new royal top dog

May 6, 2023 - 11:01am
Beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, corgis have become an enduring symbol of the British royal family. But there is a...
Pet Life
fbtw
'A hero can be anyone': Puppy saves 5-year-old girl from burning house in GenSan
April 27, 2023 - 8:43am

'A hero can be anyone': Puppy saves 5-year-old girl from burning house in GenSan

By Jan Milo Severo | April 27, 2023 - 8:43am
A four-month-old Belgian Malinios puppy saved a five-year-old child sleeping inside a burning house in General Santos re...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with