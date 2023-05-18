If cats have 9 lives, new pet insurance gives protection for 5

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Insure recently launched an affordable and customizable insurance program for pet dogs and cats.

BDO Insure General Manager Ma. Theresa Tan said that it’s also important for pets to be insured as they are also part of the family.

“We understand that pets are important members of the family, and we want to help pet owners provide them with the best possible care,” Tan said.

“With BDO Insure’s Pet Dog and Cat Insurance, fur parents can register their fur babies online and customize the coverage to match their pets’ and own lifestyle,” she added.



For as low as P560, pet owners can insure their pets against accidental injuries, including bone fractures, poisoning, or burns. Clients can choose their desired plan based on their budget.

Insurance coverage ranges from P15,000 to P30,000 per accident (up to five incidents) under Plans A to D.

In addition to the basic coverage, the Pet Dog and Cat Insurance offers add-on benefits such as pet medical reimbursement for covered illnesses, like arthritis, renal disease, hip dysplasia, pet acute dental conditions, pet accidental death or essential euthanasia, insured pet owner’s liability to other persons due to pet’s actions, pet international travel emergency medical treatment and Petnap.

Pet dogs and cats aged 3 months to 6 years of age are qualified. They must be owned for companionship, not for commercial use (ex: racing, breeding, and law enforcement). To apply, pet owners must provide their pet’s immunization/vaccination record book/pet book, vet clinic, vet’s name and license number and photos.

“We share a bond with our dogs and cats like no other as they bring us love and joy into our lives. With pet insurance, we can show our love to our beloved pets by giving them the protection they need,” Tan said.

