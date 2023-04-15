Snoopy lookalike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — A Mini Sheepadoodle named Bayley has been making waves on the Internet because of its remarklable similar apperance to the famous cartoon dog Snoopy, a Beagle, from the "Peanuts" comics.

Bayley has a furry white face with a black nose and pair of floppy ears, very much like Snoopy.

Related Stories One-stop mobile app for pets launched

The nearly two-year-old dog gained widespread attention online when the Doodle Dogs Club Instagram account posted a composite image of Bayley beside the famous "Peanuts" character.

As of writing, Bayley's own Instagram has surpassed 250,000 followers.

Sheepadoodles are a mixed breed of an Old English Sheepdog with a Miniature Poodle, and miniature ones likes Bayley grows to a height of around 18 inches and weigh up to 18 kilograms.

Beagles like Snoopy are even smaller, just usually no more than 15 inches tall.

Snoopy's first apperance in Charles M. Schulz's "Peanuts" comic strip was in October 1950, making Snoopy over 70 years old.

The playful Beagle is "a book lover and writer, a collector of fine art, a root beer connoisseur, and his unstoppable imagination helps keep his life anything but ordinary."

RELATED: World's smallest living dog is 9-cm Chihuahua