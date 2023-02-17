White pigeon dyed pink for rumored gender reveal party dies

The white pigeon was found by New York City's Wild Bird Fund dyed pink at the Madison Square Park. It later died last February 7.

MANILA, Philippines — What nature has intended should not be messed with. The case of the viral white pigeon dyed pink is a cautionary tale after it died a few days later due to inhalation of toxins from the dye.

New York City's Wild Bird Fund posted on January 31 a photo taken by Phyllis Tseng of the said pigeon.

"Pigeons come in many different colors, but pink isn't one of them. This king pigeon was deliberately dyed and released. As a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators, this poor kid had it bad enough before being dyed," the caption read.

In a thread, the wildlife rehabilitation and education center said pigeon is barely more than a fledgling and shows signs of longterm malnutrition. Later nicknamed Flamingo, he was rescued in Madison Square Park and put under the center's care.

In one of the center's reply on its post, the center said "gender reveal" is one of the growing theory on how Flamingo was dyed pink.

A few days later on February 7, the center announced the death of Flamingo.

"We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away. Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night. We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins," its tweet read.

Below its tweet, Wild Bird Fund reiterated a few reminders about domestic birds such as pigeons.

"Domestic birds — birds raised in captivity — should never be released to the wild. They will die of starvation or predation. Based on the hundreds of comments we've received, we know YOU know this, but please try to discourage others from releasing domestic birds for any reason.

"'Dove releases' sound romantic, but take away the decorations and Instagram photos, and they are the equivalent of dumping your helpless pets on the side of the road. This is no way to celebrate anything," the series of tweets read.

