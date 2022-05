'Sobrang sakit na mawala ka': Sanya Lopez mourns passing of pet dog

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Sanya Lopez took to Instagram to bid farewell to her fur baby Jong Jong, which passed away recently.

Yesterday, the actress shared a series of photos of her pet, alongside shots of them together.

Sanya mourned for her dog, writing in the caption, "Jong jong sobrang mamimiss kita. Wala ng makikipag unahan sakin sa treadmill."

She added, “Yung ikaw lang yung laging nakatingin sa camera ‘pag may picturan na. Ikaw laging unang nakakaramdam ‘pag may pinagdadaanan ako.”

“Wala [nang] manonood sa’kin at iki-kiss ako ‘pag umiiyak ako. I love you so much, Jong Jong. Sobrang sakit na mawala ka sa’min. Thank you sa panahon na pinahiram ka sa’min para pasayahin kami.”

Celebrities Cassy Legaspi, Jak Roberto and Kakai Bautista sent their condolences to Lopez.

