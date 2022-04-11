Pamper your paw-friends at Tiendesitas, the go-to destination for all things pet

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone deserves to have a day all for themselves–and that includes our beloved paw-friends because for all the joy and help they bring to the family, they too deserve to be pampered every once in a while.

So, if you’re planning for a day like no other for you and your pet, look no further than Tiendesitas: the metro’s undisputed go-to destination for all things pet.

1. Shop at Pet Mall and Fur Ever Happy Pet Supplies

Photo Release Fur Ever Happy Pet Supplies (Level 1, Building C, Pet Village)

Need to replenish your stash of treats or get that new dog bed or cat tower? Get it from Pet Mall and Fur Ever Happy Pet Supplies. Because they’ve been such good boys and girls, why not have your pet pick out a new toy while you’re at it?

2. Schedule a checkup at the Animal Care Specialists Veterinary Clinic

A happy pet is a healthy pet and every paw-parent knows never to skip checkups. This is why having a tried-and-tested pet clinic like Animal Care Specialists Veterinary Clinic is important to ensure that our pets are always in tip-top shape.

3. Set a grooming appointment at the Divine Life Pet Grooming Center

Of course, no pet pampering day is complete without a trip to the spa. Getting a new haircut, getting those nails clipped and spending a few hours relaxing in the bath sounds like the best day ever and that’s exactly what Divine Life Pet Grooming Center offers for our four-legged friends.

4. Shop while waiting for your furbabies

Tiendesitas is not just a haven for pets, it also offers a wide variety of stores for hoomans too–perfect for those few hours when their furbabies are relaxing.

Find that perfect workout or running gear so you and your dog can both burn those calories and energy at Decathlon or find new items that will complete your interior design dreams from woven hampers to ceramic artworks at Glaze and More.

Dads, meanwhile, can get on with that home improvement project with tools and equipment at Mr. DIY or shop for some tees at the Indio Filipino Clothing.

5. Strut with your freshly groomed pet around Tiendesitas

Simply stroll around Tiendesitas’ 30,000 square meter space and marvel at the beautiful stylized Filipino architecture across all its villages.

6. Recharge with a satisfying late lunch

Finally, what relaxing day is ever complete without good food? At Tiendesitas, visitors and their paw-friends have a lot of restaurants that allow pets inside so you’d never have to bother finding where to have your pets wait while you dine.

Enjoy the most amazing sisig at Aysee or the amazing selection of scrumptious Filipino food–from Crispy Pata to Kare-Kare–at Barrio Fiesta and Jay-J’s Restaurant. Make it a feast with Rico’s Lechon from Cebu or enjoy a classic yet still absolutely delicious chicken from Tom Sawyer’s Old Fashioned Krispy Chicken.

Not up for Filipino food or fried chicken? No problem as Gabriele can fulfill your Italian cravings while Masil is right there to serve you with authentic Korean dishes sure to make you exclaim, “massisseoyo!” (Korean word for delicious).

Tiendesitas prides itself on offering seasoned pet owners everything they need for their pets and that includes making sure they are healthy and rabies-free. The pet-friendly mall recently partnered with the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the Pasig City local government for Rabies Awareness Month where they gave out free rabies shots alongside enjoyable activities for pets and owners alike.

This is only among the initiatives the mall is providing to help pet parents give their furbabies their best lives and why it remains Metro Manila’s best pet-friendly mall.

Photo Release Enjoy amazing and exclusive activities and perks if you join the Elite Pet Society.

Enjoy amazing and exclusive activities and perks if you join the Elite Pet Society including a free starter kit from Royal Canin Starter Hub and 5% off at Nutri Chunks. Always present your membership ID and get extra perks via stamp cards where every fifth visit at Divine Life Pet Hub or sixth visit at Royz Farm Pet Shop gets your pet a free grooming session.

Ortigas Malls also offers a wide variety of rewards and perks if you get the Ortigas Community Card. This includes free parking for three hours on weekdays, and up to 50% discount from H.J.A.U Furniture, Artrilogy Art Gallery, Linden Teak, Whey King, Illumina Aesthetic Centre and many more.

