Ortigas Malls kicks off Rabies Awareness Month at Tiendesitas

The kickoff event happened last March 1 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m at the Tiendesitas Food Village Level 2. Tiendesitas is open to all pets and all kickoff activities were free! Visitors simply registered their pets to the Ortigas Malls Elite Pet Society and scanned the QR code upon entering the mall.

MANILA, Philippines — Tiendesitas has partnered with Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) and the Veterinary Services and City Health Departments of the local government of Pasig City to celebrate Rabies Awareness Month this March.

The kickoff event happened on March 1 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m at the Tiendesitas Food Village Level 2. It offered free anti-rabies vaccinations, pet consultations and deworming for 500 dogs and cats. There were also exciting booths, lectures and film viewing which were open to all mall visitors!

Additional activities included free spay and castration by the Veterinary Services Department of Pasig City. All were open to everyone for free, upon registering their pets to the Ortigas Malls Elite Pet Society, and then scanning the QR code.

Photo Release (From left) Dr. Beatriz Quiambao, director, RITM; Dr. Jose Gerard Belimac, program manager, DOH-NCDPC; Dr. Emma Mejia-Sanchez, city veterinarian, Pasig City; Arch. Renee Bacani, VP and head of Ortigas Malls; Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto; Dr. Cherylle Gavino, Director III, DOH-DPCB; Dr. Maria Glofezita Lagayan, rabies focal person, DA-BAI; Philippe Jose Tupaz, president, PVDA; Dr. Bernard Baysic, president, PVMA; Dr. Daphne Rhea, alternate rabies focal person, DA-BAI; and Dr. Raffy Deray, program manager for rabies, DOH-NCDPC.

The Rabies Awareness Month annual celebration is an activity of the National Rabies Prevention and Control Committee (NRPCC) and the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) in line with the objectives of Republic Act No. 9482 (Anti-rabies Act of 2007) aimed to protect and promote peoples’ right to health through various activities on prevention and eradication measures.

The occasion will have the theme Rabies-free na pusa’t aso, kaligtasan ng pamilyang Pilipino for the next five years, or until 2027.

All pets are welcome at Ortigas Malls!

Visit the Tiendesitas Pet Village for all your pet needs, and enjoy exclusive perks and privileges when you join the Ortigas Malls Elite Pet Society!

All visitors entering with their pets must scan the Pet Entry QR code using the Ortigas Malls app to ensure the safety of all mall goers. Don’t forget to update your pet’s vaccination records on the app.

Visitors can be assured that safety remains as the main priority for both customers and employees. Tiendesitas has been given a Safety Seal by the Pasig LGU which is a declaration that they have complied with the precautionary measures set by the DOH and IATF to help prevent the spread of the virus.

To download the Ortigas Malls mobile app, go to this link: http://onelink.to/xx58zg. It is available on Android and iOS.

Visit the Tiendesitas social media pages for more details.