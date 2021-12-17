How to establish good connection with dogs during pandemic: Experience with a Pembroke Welsh Corgi

MANILA, Philippines — Our pets can offer more than just a greeting as they give joy in the most trying times, and improve our lives especially this pandemic.

Additionally, I learned from an article I read in World Health Organization that there is no strict evidence that pets can transmit the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

As a young boy, I admired the Pembroke Welsh Corgi because of its intelligence and active lifestyle that fit me. Just last March, I decided to become a fur parent to Dollar, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi from South Korea. While I do not have photos of his parents with him, I know he came from a good lineage.

Dollar was only eight weeks old when I brought him home from his breeder Dennisy Espesso. I remember she told me, “Please take care of him and buy him premium toys and food if you can." Then we both left the coffee shop and said our farewells.

Dollar was very shy when he met me. But as time passed by, we both became best buddies. Here’s a listicle of the few moments I have with him and how things worked out for us amid the pandemic:

A walk in the park

It’s important that Pembroke Welsh Corgis can get to exercise daily in order to burn calories, stimulate their minds and avoid boredom.

Dollar loves going to the park. We usually visit either in Ayala Alabang Village, Country Club or I bring him to Alabang Hills Clubhouse. If you bring your dogs in the local parks, please be prepared to bring the following:

A water bottle

Royal Canin Medium puppy food (at least 200 grams)

A pet fur ball

These items are the essentials of Dollar when he visits the soccer fields after 10 to 20 minutes of our time.

An active lifestyle

We both have played fetch together, and have attended numerous events such as the Grand Opening of Paw Park, Mall of Asia. His skills as an obstacle athlete were easy to train, given the Pembroke Welsh Corgis capabilities. I encourage pet owners to never forget at least the clicker as it helped Dollar gain his attention when crossing obstacles. You may want to train first at home.

Wanderlust

Traveling with a pet may be complicated since constant regulations have been changing monthly.

When the boundaries were open last summer, we visited Nasugbu, Batangas with a few good friends. I noticed how he can be affectionate to people and pets. But what made Dollar different was his desire to travel.

Pembroke Welsh Corgis are very outgoing. They love to seek adventure and learn new things to keep themselves busy, as they require some serious mental stimulation.

Features

Many have been eyeing to get the spotlight feature by Megaworld Lifestyle Malls digital pet pass. But because Dollar’s cuteness and personality fit the scene, he was selected.

The first few months of being a fur parent was difficult. To train a Pembroke Welsh Corgi was challenging but because I treasured him as my own, I learned how to take care of others. I also learned to be patient, and be much more responsible in the things that I loved most, such as fitness and motor sports. I learned how to become a "dad."