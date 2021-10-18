



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Pet Life

                        
Pawfect partner: Fur parents find fun, easy companion in dog care with Doggo

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 1:52pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Pawfect partner: Fur parents find fun, easy companion in dog care with Doggo
Nico and Pochola recommend Doggo Long Lasting Deoderizing Shampoo
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Having a fur baby feels fulfilling especially when they shower their owners with affection and love. Any dog owner, however, will agree that caring for pets can be challenging especially when it comes to finding the right grooming and feeding products.



In response to dog owners’ experiences, homegrown brand Doggo has created a selection of products that brings fun and ease into being a pup parent.



From bathing to grooming, to treats, Doggo’s well-formulated products are inspired by CEO Kurt Cheng’s own journey with his dogs and experiences of family and friends.



Customers can rest easy knowing that Doggo shampoo and conditioners, grooming tools and treats are intended to be reliable partners to dog owners who want to give the best products to their furry friends.



Just ask Nico Bolzico, who only trusts Doggo as his care arsenal for Pochola!







Nico keeps Pochola's fur perfectly groomed with the Doggo Slicker Brush

Photo Release









Bath time cleansing and protection



Bonding with fur babies is a great way to de-stress and has kept many pet owners sane after more than a year of quarantine. It is a known fact though, that all the fun and games can also lead to dirt and grime on dogs’ furry coats.



A regular bathing schedule is needed to keep strong odor at bay and Doggo’s slew of bath time essentials can make lathering up something to look forward to—both for dogs and their owners.



Pawrents can take a pick from Doggo Shampoo and Conditioners in the following variants: Cherry Blossoms, Melon and Jasmine which are all formulated with a long-lasting deodorizing effect that will last for at least a week. Doggo Conditioner, meanwhile, is bottled up with Jeju Serum for a soft and shiny coat.



For puppers that need extra care, Doggo has medicated shampoos that are anti-tick (for tick and fleas), anti-mange (for scabies) and anti-parasitic (for other parasites) to give them an extra layer of protection.



Keeping pups looking slick and shiny



During post-bath time, some pet owners may also find grooming as another way to bond and connect with their dogs. Doggo makes each pupper look dapper and super with Grooming Tools made for doggos of all sizes.



Options abound for each grooming purpose: there are Doggo Slicker Brush and Doggo Bristle and Metal Pin Brush for fur detangling; Doggo Bathing Brush for relaxing bath time massages; Doggo Sharp Grooming Scissors and Doggo Sharp Layering Scissors for fur styling and trimming; and Doggo Shedding Brush for long-haired dogs.



Every dog’s favo-treat







Doggo treats are paw-fectly made for dogs of any size.

Photo Release









While dogs love receiving baths and playing with their parents, treats will always be a favorite. Doggo’s yummy selection of treats are packed with premium ingredients at an affordable price. These Doggo Treats are low in fat, high in protein and are formulated with protein and Vitamin B to keep dogs’ coats shiny and healthy.



Biscuit-type munchers will love Doggo Cutie Treats and Doggo Brushie Treats, while bigger dogs can enjoy Doggo Huge Treats which come in milk, chicken and beef flavors. Puppers who want something chewy can munch on Doggo Dental Sticks and Doggo Chewy Bones which help with hygiene and also come in milk, chicken and beef flavors.



Dogs who prefer real meat jerky-type can select from the beef, chicken, pork, duck and fish flavors of Doggo Jerky Treats. Rawhide-type chewers have Doggo Premium Rawhide Knotted Bones to get their fix in both chicken and beef flavors. No pup gets left behind as small dogs can also nibble on Doggo Cubes and Doggo Mini Dental Sticks available in milk, chicken and beef.



To complete the care package and experience for dog owners and their pets, Doggo also has heavy-duty collars, leashes, toys and beds for dogs of all breeds and sizes.



Like Nico Bolzico and Pochola, more and more dog owners are finding a reliable partner in Doggo as they keep their pets happy and healthy. The brand is among the top five e-commerce sites in the Philippines and received the 2020 Winning Circle Award for Pet Supplies from Lazada.



 



Dog owners who’d like to stock, save and show their pets love through quality Doggo products can easily shop through Doggo’s website, GrabMart, Pet Express and Doggo’s official store on Shopee and Lazada.



To know more and get up to speed of Doggo updates, follow @doggo_ph on Instagram and @doggophilippines on Facebook.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      PET CARE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pawfect partner: Fur parents find fun, easy companion in dog care with Doggo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
48 minutes ago

                              
                              
Pawfect partner: Fur parents find fun, easy companion in dog care with Doggo


                              

                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Homegrown brand Doggo has created a selection of products that brings fun and ease into being a pup parent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
During a recent virtual press conference announcing her as new Lazada Philippines endorser, Bea shared that she used to have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paws up to a virtual pet blessing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Paws up to a virtual pet blessing


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
It was a lovely Sunday yesterday, Oct. 3, as I attended the Philippine Animal Welfare Society pet blessing, which was streamed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pangolin named after pandemic returned to Palawan
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
33 days ago

                              
                              
Pangolin named after pandemic returned to Palawan


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 33 days ago                              


                                                            
For the second time, a pangolin endemic to Palawan was rescued and flown back to its habitat last month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International Dog Day: Paw-friendly vacation spots for your next getaway
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
53 days ago

                              
                              
International Dog Day: Paw-friendly vacation spots for your next getaway


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 53 days ago                              


                                                            
It's International Dog Day and, as a gift for your favorite fur baby, you can search for the best accommodations on your next...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China villagers learn to live with the elephant in the room
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
60 days ago

                              
                              
China villagers learn to live with the elephant in the room


                              

                                 60 days ago                              


                                                            
Ma Mingliang rarely encountered wild elephants while growing up in southwestern China, after centuries of hunting and deforestation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with