Dimples Romana gives tips to families planning to have many pets at home

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 4:18pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana shared her advice to families who are planning to have pets at home. 



In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dimples said pets at home help families fill their hearts with happiness. 

   
   


“My advice to people especially for family na may smaller kids and elderly, have a pet talaga on your home,” she said. 



“You know it really helps your heart, your soul, it fills your heart with happiness and just to have them around, taking care of them really does as well e kasi alam mo ang sarap 'pag may inaalagaan ka tapos ang loyal, loyal nila. Alam mo 'yun? 'Yung hinihintay ka nila, pinapasaya ka nila, so I'm very glad that we have them at home,” she added.   



 










 



Dimples revealed that her family has a zoo-like environment at their home, thanks to their pets that include dogs, a turtle and even a pig. 



“Marami kaming pets dito. May Corgi kami, may Shih Tzu kami, may Belgian Malinois, Siberian Husky, we have a turtle, we have pot belly pig, konti na lang (zoo na). My kids really love dogs,” Dimples said. 



“Ako naman, recently, may pina-adopt sa amin na Alaskan Malamute. Noong pumunta 'yon dito super weak niya pero ngayon happy na siya. Kaya lang hindi pa siya mahalo with other dogs kasi nanganganay pa. Ayoko lang mag-away-away sila kasi may kanya kanya silang personalities,” she added.  



Catch Dimples as special guest on Philstar.com's new Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," airing on May 21, 5 p.m., on Philstarnews Facebook and YouTube— Video from Star Magic, edited by Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao



