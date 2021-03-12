THE BUDGETARIAN
Chris Evans: Dog adoption the smartest decision I've ever made
'Avengers' star Chris Evans and his fur baby Dodger
Chris Evans via Instagram

Chris Evans: Dog adoption the smartest decision I've ever made

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cap is living up to the name of the wholesome, All-American superhero. He does not only save the day of humankind in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but, in real life, Chris Evans saves the day of one lucky furry friend.

"The smartest thing I have ever done was adopt my dog Dodger," Evans told the Philippine media, including Philstar.com, in a recent virtual conference hosted by Smart Communications.

The Marvel and "Captain America" star is the latest and biggest star the giant telecommunications company has ever signed on-board its list of global A-listers.

"I was filming a movie in Savannah, Georgia and we shot a scene at a shelter and he was there and I wasn’t planning on adopting a dog but I went for it and so far? Best decision I ever made," enthused Evans.

The Hollywood star's Instagram page is filled with his favorite buddy, which he adopted in 2017. He even has Dodger's name tattooed on his chest.

Evans shared in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that he had noticed a pup named Benny in the shelter. It had been a month and he was wondering if the dog would ever get adopted. After a month that it stayed there, he went and took him home.

He also revealed the reason why he changed the dog's name.

"There's a movie called 'Oliver & Company,' it's an animated movie. I grew up watching it. When I first saw him in the shelter, I just said, 'Oh man, that looks like Dodger from 'Oliver & Company'.' And then after I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of thinking of other names and I just couldn't get off Dodger," Evans revealed to Kimmel.

