Sony offers FREE photo, video tutorials for pet owners

MANILA, Philippines — Sony has announced “Pawgraphy,” an initiative that encourages paw parents to celebrate the love of their furry, four-legged companions through photography and video.

Filipinos spending more time at home for work or play has resulted in an increase in pet ownership. Now, a trendy new wave of pet owners is sharing photos and videos of themselves with their pet on social media.

This allows them to remember wonderful moments and share them with family, friends and other pet lovers. Some pets even have their own Facebook and Instagram accounts to update their fans on their daily lives.

Sony will also provide platforms for pet owners to learn about their product, as well as master the art of shooting photos and videos of themselves with their fluffy companions. Pet owners can also enhance their social media content to make them stand out, using Sony’s advanced camera offerings.

Engaging with the community

Sony is committed to the pet photography and videography market and will continue to support and engage them so that they are empowered to capture memories with their beloved pets.

Pawgraphy microsite

Pet lovers can visit Sony’s tailor-made Pawgraphy microsite to access a bevy of resources and tutorials to enrich aspiring paw parents, including basic introduction to pet photography and casual videography.

They can also make learn tips and tricks for pet photography and videography as well as gear recommendations.

In the future, these will also be accompanied by Pawgraphy workshops so pet lovers can enrich their skills on how to take better photos and videos of them with their fur babies.

Tutorial videos

A limited series of videos containing practical tips and tricks for pet photography and videography will be hosted by Ainsley Yip and Shawne Koh, available exclusively on the microsite. The turorial videos will cover a variety of topics such as:

1. Low Light Photography

A video designed to teach casual pet photographers to make the most of a limited lighting situation. Additionally, it covers the best settings on cameras to shoot in the dark as well as how to transfer pictures to their phones instantly while shooting.

2. Outdoor Photography

A crash course on how to capture high-intensity action shots at the beach and in parks. This comes coupled with how to capture interesting expressions and poses and ensuring photos are not blurry during these brief explosive moments.

3. Home Photography

Practical advice on how to engage pets and create both stationary and action shots at home, as well as techniques to achieve nice composition at home and easy picture transfer.

4. Casual Pet Videography

Tip and tricks on how to shoot awesome video clips with you and your pet.

Pop-up booth

Come and visit Sony’s pop-up booth at the Central Garden Ring of Ayala Malls Manila Bay on March 13 to 14 for a chance to win exciting treats from Sony!

Have a purrfect day with other pet lovers and enjoy a weekend of fun activities as Sony offers free glam-up service for pets, agility workshop, and photography and videography demonstration.

Social distancing and IATF protocols will be observed in the event, as well as regular sanitation of products and other equipment inside the booth for the safety of all attendees.

Sony’s advanced offerings

For the Pawgraphy initiative, Sony has the Alpha 7C full-frame compact camera that can turn the work of a casual amateur photographer into beautiful professional-grade photographs, and the ZV-1 digital camera which can help a casual video shooter create inspiring high-quality videos of themselves and their pets.

These cameras are bounds better than usual smartphone cameras in the market. The ZV-1 is ideal for capturing casual videos while the Alpha 7C brings professional-looking pet photographs to everyday pet owners, no matter their level of experience.

For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/.