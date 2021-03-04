THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Pup quiz! How much do you know about taking care of puppies?
Taliptip Dogs up for adoption
Animal Kingdom Foundation via Facebook

Pup quiz! How much do you know about taking care of puppies?

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 12:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Taking care of a pet can prove to be just as difficult as raising a human child.

At least people grow up and learn how to live on their own. Well, at least ideally.

This is why any pet parent should understand the implications of owning an animal before welcoming it into the family.

Puppies are particularly popular, with at least 93,320 puppies registered locally as of 2020, according to the Philippine Canine Club.

It becomes all the more reason to know what one is getting into when they shop or adopt.

Think you have all the bases covered? Test your knowledge with this one-minute pup quiz made with the insights of dog experts.

PHILIPPINE CANINE CLUB PUPPIES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Pup quiz! How much do you know about taking care of puppies?
1 hour ago
Pup quiz! How much do you know about taking care of puppies?
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Think you have all the bases covered? Test your knowledge with this one-minute "pup" quiz made with the insights of dog ...
Pet Life
fbfb
$500,000 reward offered for Lady Gaga's stolen dogs in Hollywood shooting
6 days ago
$500,000 reward offered for Lady Gaga's stolen dogs in Hollywood shooting
6 days ago
Two French bulldogs belonging to US pop singer Lady Gaga were stolen in Los Angeles after the employee walking them was shot...
Pet Life
fbfb
Shih Tzu is most popular dog breed in Philippines &mdash; study
12 days ago
Shih Tzu is most popular dog breed in Philippines — study
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 days ago
As they should be.
Pet Life
fbfb
Netizens fear Emma Stone's 'Cruella' could hype up animal cruelty
14 days ago
Netizens fear Emma Stone's 'Cruella' could hype up animal cruelty
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Walt Disney Studios yesterday dropped the trailer of Hollywood movie “Cruella” starring Emma Stone.
Pet Life
fbfb
Internet-famous corgi from Japan passes away
16 days ago
Internet-famous corgi from Japan passes away
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 days ago
Run free in dog heaven, Gen.
Pet Life
fbfb
Larry the Cat marks 10 years' ruling Downing Street roost in UK
18 days ago
Larry the Cat marks 10 years' ruling Downing Street roost in UK
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 18 days ago
A stalwart of the British political scene, Larry the Cat has ruled the roost in Downing Street for a decade, serving three...
Pet Life
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with