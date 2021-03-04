Pup quiz! How much do you know about taking care of puppies?

MANILA, Philippines — Taking care of a pet can prove to be just as difficult as raising a human child.

At least people grow up and learn how to live on their own. Well, at least ideally.

This is why any pet parent should understand the implications of owning an animal before welcoming it into the family.

Puppies are particularly popular, with at least 93,320 puppies registered locally as of 2020, according to the Philippine Canine Club.

It becomes all the more reason to know what one is getting into when they shop or adopt.

Think you have all the bases covered? Test your knowledge with this one-minute pup quiz made with the insights of dog experts.