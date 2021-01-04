THE BUDGETARIAN
Scarlet Snow adopts baby rhino during Africa trip
Scarlet Snow Belo, pictured with the older cousin of the baby rhinoceros she's adopting with her parents Vicki and Heiden Kho.
Scarlet Snow Belo via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 3:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Scarlet Snow Belo, with the help of her parents Vicki and Hayden Kho, adopted a baby rhinoceros while spending their vacation in Africa.

The five-year-old said that the animal will be her "younger brother." She's thinking of calling him "Plasty the Belo Rhino."

 

 

“He needs our love and protection because poachers killed his parents to get their horns. So, Daddy and Mommy agreed that our family will adopt him,” Scarlet posted on Instagram.

“The money will make sure he has veterinarians and rhino rangers from [The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy] who will make sure Plasty is safe and healthy.”

Plasty is the baby cousin of the four-year-old rhino seen in Scarlet's post.

“There’s not many rhinos left on Earth so they really need the protection of us kiddie rangers!” Scarlet said.

She used the hashtag #NewEarthClub, referring to the junior conservation group she formed with her new friend Poppy to protect animals.

 

