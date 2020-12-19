Six dogs, four cats and christmas in the city

My pets are my family. I live with six dogs (Vodka the Bichon, Tasha the Poodle, Yuri the Schnoodle, Dimitri the Schnauzer, Gorby the Maltipoo and Coffee the Shih Tzu) and four cats (Miss Kitty the Persian, Mr. Gizmo the Long-haired exotic, Garfield and Snowy Pusang Pinoy). They are my kids, not my pets.

I have been alone at home since my mom passed, so we do everything together.

So, for this Christmas season I have planned to make it a little more special. It began with bringing out the Christmas belen, a tradition my mom and I used to have, which I continue to do. No big Christmas tree, just a belen with a star to guide the kings to the manger. Mr. Gizmo, the more curious of the lot, decided that he would fit as one of the barn animals — and so he sat as I put the final touches on the scene.

And that began Christmas for us.

The cooler nights have been welcome in this new place we live in, so I thought that maybe the dogs would like a longer stroll. Since I like to be the one to take them out, I have had to do this in shifts — two dogs at a time. This way each one is treated extra-special when their walk time comes around.

Mr. Gizmo loves the Christmas season and thinks he is part of it.

Christmas is for fur babies

Take your pets out to admire the holiday décor. In my village the dogs like to smell and leave pee mail on the bushes we pass by. My female fur babies — Vodka, Tasha and our adopted dog (during the lockdown) Coffee have stopped longer by the houses with cool Christmas lights and decor.

Take a million photos. Many of mine are blurred because dogs will be dogs. I still have to think of a way I can cap off 2020 with a cute photo shoot with my fur babies and meowers. As I walk I think about the many things that have happened, but I know that at the end of the day I have these loyal companions and all seems safe and sound.

Get them gifts. I ask them what they would like as gifts. They look at me with puppy eyes and I know that they understand me, right? Maybe it’s time to get a new set of toys or a more comfortable bed? You can also get them new treats so that they have something special on the Christmas table.

Extend cuddle time. They say some of the best gifts aren’t material things and the same could be applied to dogs. Make their Christmas more special by giving them more cuddles. The cold weather is the perfect time to snuggle up while telling them about all the adventures in my day.

Upgrade to a healthier diet. Take their mealtime experience to the next level by improving their food. Ideally, their diet should consist of delicious yet nutritious dishes so they stay healthy. Tasty dog food will make them think there’s a special occasion every day.

I heard about the new dog food Maxime, a premium dog food brand by Pilmico, which has over 20 years of experience in producing quality animal feed. So, I got a bag to be able to see if my doggos like it.

My vet told me that Maxime contains all the vitamins and nutrients so they stay happy, active, tough, and smart. It comes with prebiotics and probiotics for better immunity, DHA for a sharper mind, and Omega 3 and 6 for a healthy heart, shinier coat and fur.

Our newest resident Coffee loves all things dog... and cat, too.

The Maxime Prime Dog Diet is made with the best ingredients for a complete and balanced diet. The adult variant is enhanced with probiotics, while both adult and puppy variants are specially formulated with prebiotics to better absorb nutrients, strengthen their hearts, bones, and teeth, and have a healthier tummy.

The Maxime Elite Puppy variant is enriched with DHA to promote brain development and a healthier immune system, while the Maxime Elite Adult is fortified with omega 3 and 6 for a healthy heart and shinier fur and coat. Both variants contain added yucca extract to control stool odor and multi-animal proteins to reduce possible food allergies.

I have started with the Maxime Prime Dog Diet, but it will take a week before I know how good the food really is for my doggos. A new dog food has to be introduced gradually to them, as they need time for their systems to adjust to the new food.

But so far, so good. There has been no leftover kibble in their bowls.

Christmas is a time for family. I am happy to be with mine.