Ortigas Malls launches an 'Elite Society' for Pets
To continue their string of innovations this year, Ortigas Malls is launching the Elite Pet Society on Wednesday, November 11, to honor pets and pet parents.
Released
Ortigas Malls launches an 'Elite Society' for Pets
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Just like us humans who belong to various clubs with different memberships and benefits, Ortigas Malls went and thought that our fur babies are part of our families, so why not create a club for them as well? Us furparents go as far as scheduling their appointments, whether it be for grooming, veterinary, and even play dates for them. Wouldn’t it be great to score awesome deals for them as well?

To continue their string of innovations this year, Ortigas Malls is launching the Elite Pet Society on Wednesday, November 11, to honor pets and pet parents. By registering on the mobile app, pets will get their own digital IDs and stamp cards that will allow them to avail of special perks and privileges at Ortigas Malls. 

During the launch week, Ortigas Malls will be giving away bags with freebies to the first 100 registrants from its pet-friendly partners such as Dogg Essentials, Pet Express, Pet Identity, Pooch Park, Smart, KxKPawtraits, and Bon Apawtit, Respawnsible, Ackupi and Smart Telecommunications.

Local and international dog clubs such as Asia Kennel Club Union of the Philippines and Bully Kennel Club Philippines also support the Elite Pet Society of Ortigas Malls. 

Download the Ortigas Mall mobile app by scanning the QR code below for more information and be part of the Elite Pet Society. Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria are all proud pet-friendly places. Make sure to visit with your furry friends to enjoy the promos!

***

Ortigas Malls' Celebrate Life campaign aims to bring positivity and optimism despite the situation the world is currently in as they reopen their doors to all shoppers. Ortigas Malls is also behind the retail favorites Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria, thereby enhancing shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in the city. 

For more information you may check their official Facebook pages: Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria. You can also download the Ortigas Malls Mobile AppApp Store: http://bit.do/ortigasmallsappAS and Google Play: http://bit.do/ortigasmallsappGP.

