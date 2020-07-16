COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Coco Martin’s American bully dog Escobar
Coco Martin via Instagram
Coco Martin’s rumored half-a-million-peso dog is new 'Ang Probinsyano' star
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Although ABS-CBN's franchise was junked in Congress last Friday, the network's longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano” continues to air online and even introduced a new character: Coco Martin’s reportedly half-a-million-peso American bully dog.

In his Instagram account, Coco posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the dog.

“Ang napaka kyut na si Escobar!” Coco wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

American breeders on the Internet, such as Bully King and My Bully Shop, estimate an American bully dog's price to range somewhere from $2,500 to $10,000 (P125,000 to P500,000).

“Ang Probinsyano” and other Kapamilya teleseryes can still be watched at cable channels affiliated with the network and the The Filipino Channel (TFC) abroad.

For non-cable users, ABS-CBN shows are live on their YouTube channel and on streaming app iWant.

RELATED: Cardo's friend or foe? Richard Gutierrez joins 'Ang Probinsyano'

ANG PROBINSYANO COCO MARTIN
