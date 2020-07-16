Coco Martin’s rumored half-a-million-peso dog is new 'Ang Probinsyano' star

MANILA, Philippines — Although ABS-CBN's franchise was junked in Congress last Friday, the network's longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano” continues to air online and even introduced a new character: Coco Martin’s reportedly half-a-million-peso American bully dog.

Coco’s dog named Escobar had multiple scenes in the teleserye.

In his Instagram account, Coco posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the dog.

“Ang napaka kyut na si Escobar!” Coco wrote.

American breeders on the Internet, such as Bully King and My Bully Shop, estimate an American bully dog's price to range somewhere from $2,500 to $10,000 (P125,000 to P500,000).

“Ang Probinsyano” and other Kapamilya teleseryes can still be watched at cable channels affiliated with the network and the The Filipino Channel (TFC) abroad.

For non-cable users, ABS-CBN shows are live on their YouTube channel and on streaming app iWant.

