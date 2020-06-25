COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
The world's oldest known golden retriever, August
GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue via Facebook
World's oldest golden retriever defies science for living 140 dog years
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — A golden retriever in the United States stands as the oldest living golden retriever on record at a remarkable 20-years-old, or 140 in the informal canine equivalent age (dog years).

August, affectionately called “Augie,” is quite the outlier since dogs of her popular breed usually only live up to 12 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

 

“There are many accounts of 17 or 18-year-old goldens, and even a few stories about 19-year-old goldens, but Augie is the first golden retriever to ever reach the big two-oh," wrote dog blog Golden Hearts, which ran her touching story.

Augie was born back on April 24, 2000, and was finally adopted by fur parents Jennifer and Steve from the Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Nevada at the fighting age of 14.

Her good health is attributed to regular exercise, quality dog food, supplements for her kidneys and joints and veterinary care.

GOLDEN RETRIEVER GOLDEN RETRIEVERS SENIOR DOGS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
40 days ago
Dog infected with COVID-19 in Netherlands
40 days ago
Dutch authorities on Friday reported the country's first coronavirus case in a dog and infections in three cats, but said...
Pet Life
fbfb
40 days ago
Avilon Zoo cries help for animals amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 40 days ago
The 7.5-hectare zoo houses more than 500 species of birds, mammals, reptiles, fishes and invertebrates, along with nearly...
Pet Life
fbfb
41 days ago
Angel Locsin bids emotional farewell for 'perfect little fighter'
By Ratziel San Juan | 41 days ago
"Proud of you my perfect little fighter...you can rest now. Love you ALWAYS"
Pet Life
fbfb
72 days ago
India zoo's tigers now social distancing over COVID-19 fears
72 days ago
Keepers at a major western India zoo are putting their big cats into solitary confinement after a tiger in the United States...
Pet Life
fbfb
80 days ago
Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19
80 days ago
A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted...
Pet Life
fbfb
91 days ago
Wash your hands after stroking your pet, says French expert
91 days ago
A French medical body urged pet owners on Wednesday to take precautions like washing hands after stroking dogs or cats, saying...
Pet Life
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with