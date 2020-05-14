Angel Locsin bids emotional farewell for 'perfect little fighter'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin is mourning the loss of her dog "Pwet-Pwet," who passed away early morning today after a near-week-long battle with kidney failure.
“Proud of you my perfect little fighter...you can rest now. Love you ALWAYS,” Angel posted on social media along with photos of her beloved Bichon Frise.
Pwet-Pwet stood by Angel for years, ready to greet the actress home after busy days packed with press conferences, interviews, shootings and dubbings.
She is regularly seen in her fur mommy’s social media posts, even featured in the Kapamilya star’s very first Instagram upload in March 2013.
Below is a visual timeline of their bond through the years.
March 2013
May 2015
January 2016
June 2018
March 2019
February 2020
Multi tasking like an Aivee Dome???????? was able to “doggysit” Pwet-Pwet while pampering myself here in @theaiveeclinic ?????????????? —————— Aivee Dome is a state of the art infratherapy machine that helps your body detoxify. Releasing all the toxins that makes your body feel bloated. This treatment also aids weightloss, helps with muscle recovery and bodyaches and promote total body wellness. ? Helps with weightloss ? Relax and relieve stress and muscle tension and eliminate chronic fatigue ? Stimulates and strengthen the immune system ? Eliminates body toxin and lessens bloatedness ? Rejuvenates skin ? Prevents muscular pain, stiffness and aches.
May 2020
