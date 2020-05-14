COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Angel and her dog Pwet-Pwet
Angel Locsin via Instagram, screen grab
Angel Locsin bids emotional farewell for 'perfect little fighter'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 7:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin is mourning the loss of her dog "Pwet-Pwet," who passed away early morning today after a near-week-long battle with kidney failure.

“Proud of you my perfect little fighter...you can rest now. Love you ALWAYS,” Angel posted on social media along with photos of her beloved Bichon Frise.

Pwet-Pwet stood by Angel for years, ready to greet the actress home after busy days packed with press conferences, interviews, shootings and dubbings.

She is regularly seen in her fur mommy’s social media posts, even featured in the Kapamilya star’s very first Instagram upload in March 2013.

Below is a visual timeline of their bond through the years.

March 2013

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on


May 2015 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

patiently waiting for mommy to finish her scene. such a good girl!???????? #pwetpwet #BTS #TVC

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on


January 2016 


June 2018 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My baby?? #BichonFrise #dog

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on


March 2019 


February 2020 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Multi tasking like an Aivee Dome???????? was able to “doggysit” Pwet-Pwet while pampering myself here in @theaiveeclinic ????????‍?????? —————— Aivee Dome is a state of the art infratherapy machine that helps your body detoxify. Releasing all the toxins that makes your body feel bloated. This treatment also aids weightloss, helps with muscle recovery and bodyaches and promote total body wellness. ? Helps with weightloss ? Relax and relieve stress and muscle tension and eliminate chronic fatigue ? Stimulates and strengthen the immune system ? Eliminates body toxin and lessens bloatedness ? Rejuvenates skin ? Prevents muscular pain, stiffness and aches.

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on


May 2020 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Please pray for her. Her kidneys are failing ????

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fighting???????????? Happy Mother’s Day po sa lahat ng mommies - pati mga fur mommies out there????

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

proud of you my perfect little fighter?? you can rest now. Love you ALWAYS

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

RELATED: Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, stars thankful for ABS-CBN provisional franchise bill

ANGEL LOCSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
30 days ago
India zoo's tigers now social distancing over COVID-19 fears
30 days ago
Keepers at a major western India zoo are putting their big cats into solitary confinement after a tiger in the United States...
Pet Life
fbfb
38 days ago
Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19
38 days ago
A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted...
Pet Life
fbfb
49 days ago
Wash your hands after stroking your pet, says French expert
49 days ago
A French medical body urged pet owners on Wednesday to take precautions like washing hands after stroking dogs or cats, saying...
Pet Life
fbfb
51 days ago
LIST: Vet clinics open during Luzon quarantine
51 days ago
Although the clinics are open, PVMA said visits should be limited "to very important cases only." It is best to call ahead...
Pet Life
fbfb
56 days ago
Don't make animals wear face masks, PETA urges amid coronavirus pandemic
By Kristine Joy Patag | 56 days ago
As millions of families stay indoors amid the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease, PETA Asia offered tips for caring...
Pet Life
fbfb
68 days ago
At world's biggest dog show, dog lovers defy coronavirus fears
By Pauline Froissart | 68 days ago
Coronavirus may have spread to dogs, but that did not stop animal lovers flocking to the opening day Thursday of the world's...
Pet Life
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with