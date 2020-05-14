Angel Locsin bids emotional farewell for 'perfect little fighter'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin is mourning the loss of her dog "Pwet-Pwet," who passed away early morning today after a near-week-long battle with kidney failure.

“Proud of you my perfect little fighter...you can rest now. Love you ALWAYS,” Angel posted on social media along with photos of her beloved Bichon Frise.

Pwet-Pwet stood by Angel for years, ready to greet the actress home after busy days packed with press conferences, interviews, shootings and dubbings.

She is regularly seen in her fur mommy’s social media posts, even featured in the Kapamilya star’s very first Instagram upload in March 2013.

Below is a visual timeline of their bond through the years.

March 2013



May 2015



January 2016



June 2018



March 2019



February 2020



May 2020

