ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
A worker (L) sprays disinfectant near the cages of tigers during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata on April 8, 2020.
AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar
India zoo's tigers now social distancing over COVID-19 fears
(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 3:06pm

NEW DELHI — Keepers at a major western India zoo are putting their big cats into solitary confinement after a tiger in the United States caught the novel coronavirus.

"We have decided to isolate them to avoid any kind of infection," said superintendent Bharatsinh Vihol of the Kamala Nehru Zoological Garden in Gujarat state.

"Also, since we have run a planned breeding programme here, it has been decided to restrict mating between the pairs," he told AFP.

Doctors are regularly inspecting the lions, tigers and leopards at the facility, looking for breathing issues, runny noses and coughing.

Zookeepers tending to the animals wear masks and gloves and are screened for fever.

"We have been sanitising the outer walls of the zoo on a daily basis, while individual enclosures are being sanitised every alternate day," Vihol added.

The zoo usually attracts two million visitors a year but is closed under India's nationwide lockdown, which allows residents to leave their homes only for essential services.

A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

It is believed it contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
8 days ago
Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for COVID-19
8 days ago
A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted...
Pet Life
fbfb
19 days ago
Wash your hands after stroking your pet, says French expert
19 days ago
A French medical body urged pet owners on Wednesday to take precautions like washing hands after stroking dogs or cats, saying...
Pet Life
fbfb
20 days ago
LIST: Vet clinics open during Luzon quarantine
20 days ago
Although the clinics are open, PVMA said visits should be limited "to very important cases only." It is best to call ahead...
Pet Life
fbfb
26 days ago
Don't make animals wear face masks, PETA urges amid coronavirus pandemic
By Kristine Joy Patag | 26 days ago
As millions of families stay indoors amid the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease, PETA Asia offered tips for caring...
Pet Life
fbfb
38 days ago
At world's biggest dog show, dog lovers defy coronavirus fears
By Pauline Froissart | 38 days ago
Coronavirus may have spread to dogs, but that did not stop animal lovers flocking to the opening day Thursday of the world's...
Pet Life
fbfb
54 days ago
What makes dogs so special? Science says love
By Issam Ahmed | 54 days ago
The idea that animals can experience love was once anathema to the psychologists who studied them, seen as a case of putting...
Pet Life
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with