‘Puertoricook,’ ‘Catriona’ trend after Miss Universe 2026 finale

The Miss Universe Top 5 at the final question-and-answer round of the grand coronation night held in Puerto Rico on November 25, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Catriona Gray is not retiring this year as she continues to soothe many Filipinos' shattered dreams after yet another shocking placement of the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2026 finale held in Puerto Rico, where hometown bet Jennifer Barreto took home the territory’s sixth crown on Wednesday.

Barreto defeated the Philippines’ Bea Millan-Windorski after two rounds of question-and-answer. Bea placed 3rd runner-up. The other placers are Dominican Republic (1st runner-up), Venezuela (2nd runner-up) and New Zealand (4th runner-up).

The Philippines’ impressive answers left viewers with the impression that she would finally take home the fifth crown after Catriona Gray’s successful campaign in 2018, but the result was the opposite.

And thus, Threads, Facebook, X were all flooded with all kinds of reactions — but definitely no jubilation over the lost opportunity for Miss Universe to be represented by the finest Filipina beauty queen since Catriona.

Among the most noticeable trending searches is, undoubtedly, Catriona Gray. Old clips of her 2018 Miss Universe feat resurfaced, with memes showing her getting made up and ready to walk the runway being shared anew across all social media platforms.

“Hindi muna magpapahinga si Catriona,” the line that always pops up after 2018 whenever the Philippines loses, especially in editions that Filipino pageant fans believe they sent the best candidate to represent the country on the Miss Universe stage.

While Catriona memes right after the Miss Universe finale serve as “pampalubag-loob” to the loss, the words “luto” or “cooking show” immediately shoot up the trending list.

“Puertoricook” is currently trending online and often comes with memes and edits pertaining to the Miss Universe 2026 finale. It usually connotes dissatisfaction or grievance over the result.

There are others who used “multo” to refer to Bea’s fate in Miss Universe. As mentioned earlier, she is considered the best candidate sent to Miss Universe after Catriona.

Many see her placement at the Puerto Rico finale as a missed opportunity for the organization to be represented by such a complete representative who is eloquent and intentional with everything she puts out, such as her national costume and gowns that were carefully designed to represent the three major islands of the Philippines.

With Miss Universe Organization itself being hounded by factions within, the latest edition of Miss Universe will continue to hog the headlines — and trending list — in the next few days.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2026 is Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto; PH's Bea-Millan Windorski is 3rd runner-up