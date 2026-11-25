Hello Kitty Run 2026 to bring 20,000 runners together for a celebration of friendship and fun

MANILA, Philippines — Hello Kitty fans, families and running enthusiasts are set to come together for a colorful celebration as the Hello Kitty Run 2026 takes over the SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City on November 29.

Organized to bring people together through fitness, friendship and fun, the event is targeting a massive turnout of 20,000 participants, making it one of the highly anticipated themed fun runs of the year.

The Hello Kitty Run 2026 promises an immersive experience inspired by the beloved Sanrio character, giving participants of all ages an opportunity to celebrate the timeless charm of Hello Kitty while enjoying an active morning with family and friends.

The event will feature four race categories—10km, 5km, 3km, and 1km—catering to competitive runners, casual participants and families looking to share a fun-filled running experience.

The 5km category is expected to draw the biggest crowd with 9,000 runners, followed by the 10km with 4,800 participants, the 3km with 4,500, and the 1km with 1,700 runners.

Participants can also look forward to a vibrant Hello Kitty-themed environment beyond the race course, with creative installations, exciting activities, interactive experiences and photo opportunities designed to make the occasion memorable for fans of all ages.

Adding to the experience, runners will receive event merchandise and race inclusions, with finisher entitlements highlighted by a special acrylic glitter medal featuring a tilting Hello Kitty design. A finisher's towel and tote bag are also part of the event's featured inclusions.

Those looking to bring home more Hello Kitty merchandise can also check out specially designed items, including cropped sweatshirts, duffle bags, sun visors, and headbands.

With its combination of fitness, entertainment, and the unmistakable charm of one of the world's most recognizable characters, Hello Kitty Run 2026 aims to deliver a memorable experience for runners and fans alike.

Editor’s Note: Philstar.com is a media partner to Runrio.



